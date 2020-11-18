Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Blogging Mets

Breaking News: Robinson Cano Tests Positive for PEDs, Suspended for 2021

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 50m

MLB announced Wednesday afternoon that Robinson Cano has tested positive for PEDs and will be suspended for the entire 2021 season. Is this really a surprise to anyone?

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - SS - Marcelo Mayer

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 18m

  Marcelo Mayer   SS Eastlake HS (CA)   11-11-20  -   Tyler Jennings  - @TylerJennings24   Marcelo Mayer  - Eastlake HS (CA) - WWBA was ...

Metro News
Mets’ Robinson Cano tests positive for PEDs, suspended for 2021 season

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 23m

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano has tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs and will be suspended without pay for the entire 2021 season. 

Huffington Post
MLB Suspends Robinson Canó For 162 Games After He Tests Positive For Drugs

by: (AP) The Huffington Post 31m

The New York Mets second baseman will miss the entire 2021 season and lose $24 million in salary.

North Jersey
Robinson Cano: Social media reacts as NY Mets player tests positive for PEDs again

by: Dave Rivera, NorthJersey.com North Jersey 34m

The Mets' second baseman has tested positive for performance enhancing drugs for a second time, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday.

nj.com
MLB rumors: Will Mets steal DJ LeMahieu from Yankees after Robinson Cano suspension? - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 41m

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano has been suspended for the 2021 season. Does that open a spot for New York Yankees star DJ LeMahieu to move from the Bronx to Queens?

Sporting News
Mets' Robinson Cano suspended for 2021 season after positive PED test

by: Joe Rivera Sporting News 41m

The sweet-swinging lefty has been popped for his second failed drug test in three years.

Deadspin
Robinson Cano sucks at cheating, and this time it will cost him $24 million

by: Jon Helmkamp Deadspin 44m

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano has tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug and will be suspended for the entire 2021 season, forfeiting his $24 million salary for the year.

The New York Times
Robinson Cano Banned for 162 Games After Positive P.E.D. Test

by: Benjamin Hoffman NY Times 48m

The Mets’ second baseman will miss the entire 2021 season after a positive test for a synthetic steroid — his second doping violation.

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 2m
    It's my thought that 8 should have been up on the wall while Gary was alive to see it. I hope that at some point down the line, you will consider putting 8 on the wall forever. Thank you @StevenACohen2, and I won't make a habit of bothering you.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 4m
    Hi @StevenACohen2. I know you have a lot on your plate, between running an MLB club and answering all of our tweets. But Gary Carter is a baseball Hall of famer who played a huge role in winning the Mets' last title ...
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Alex B. @KnicksCentral 4m
    RT @MikeVacc: The kind of roll the #Mets are on, tomorrow MLB will outlaw hanging sliders and the Diaz portion of the Kelenic trade can work out too.
    Super Fan
  • profile photo
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 5m
    The #Mets need to maintain some form of payroll flexibility going forward. You will need to pay Michael Conforto and possibly Noah Syndergaard You aren’t doing everything now. This is a long term play. They aren’t going for 3 “stars” Have to be smart w $. I expect 2 stars now.
    Minors
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 11m
    "But the Mets now have a huge chunk of found payroll space, putting them in even better position to take advantage of what is expected to be a unique market" The ripple effects of Robinson Cano's suspension (via @D_AbrianoSNY) https://t.co/DIht4Jtu1v
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Michelle Ioannou @mnioannou 14m
    RT @LBarer32: The illegal drug Robinson Cano was caught with is called "ProDH". It is highly dangerous and can leave you, and the sport, unrecognizable. If you or a loved one is taking "ProDH", seek help immediately.
    Blogger / Podcaster
