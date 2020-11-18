Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Junkies
The Cano Effect

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 49m

On Wednesday afternoon, the world was once again notified that Robinson Cano had failed another PED, test. While I’m sure there are some out there that are not all surprised, it’s important to look…

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - SS - Marcelo Mayer

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 18m

  Marcelo Mayer   SS Eastlake HS (CA)   11-11-20  -   Tyler Jennings  - @TylerJennings24   Marcelo Mayer  - Eastlake HS (CA) - WWBA was ...

Metro News
Mets’ Robinson Cano tests positive for PEDs, suspended for 2021 season

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 23m

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano has tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs and will be suspended without pay for the entire 2021 season. 

Huffington Post
MLB Suspends Robinson Canó For 162 Games After He Tests Positive For Drugs

by: (AP) The Huffington Post 31m

The New York Mets second baseman will miss the entire 2021 season and lose $24 million in salary.

North Jersey
Robinson Cano: Social media reacts as NY Mets player tests positive for PEDs again

by: Dave Rivera, NorthJersey.com North Jersey 34m

The Mets' second baseman has tested positive for performance enhancing drugs for a second time, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday.

nj.com
MLB rumors: Will Mets steal DJ LeMahieu from Yankees after Robinson Cano suspension? - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 41m

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano has been suspended for the 2021 season. Does that open a spot for New York Yankees star DJ LeMahieu to move from the Bronx to Queens?

Sporting News
Mets' Robinson Cano suspended for 2021 season after positive PED test

by: Joe Rivera Sporting News 42m

The sweet-swinging lefty has been popped for his second failed drug test in three years.

Deadspin
Robinson Cano sucks at cheating, and this time it will cost him $24 million

by: Jon Helmkamp Deadspin 45m

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano has tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug and will be suspended for the entire 2021 season, forfeiting his $24 million salary for the year.

The New York Times
Robinson Cano Banned for 162 Games After Positive P.E.D. Test

by: Benjamin Hoffman NY Times 48m

The Mets’ second baseman will miss the entire 2021 season after a positive test for a synthetic steroid — his second doping violation.

Tweets

    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 2m
    It's my thought that 8 should have been up on the wall while Gary was alive to see it. I hope that at some point down the line, you will consider putting 8 on the wall forever. Thank you @StevenACohen2, and I won't make a habit of bothering you.
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 4m
    Hi @StevenACohen2. I know you have a lot on your plate, between running an MLB club and answering all of our tweets. But Gary Carter is a baseball Hall of famer who played a huge role in winning the Mets' last title ...
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Alex B. @KnicksCentral 4m
    RT @MikeVacc: The kind of roll the #Mets are on, tomorrow MLB will outlaw hanging sliders and the Diaz portion of the Kelenic trade can work out too.
    Super Fan
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 5m
    The #Mets need to maintain some form of payroll flexibility going forward. You will need to pay Michael Conforto and possibly Noah Syndergaard You aren’t doing everything now. This is a long term play. They aren’t going for 3 “stars” Have to be smart w $. I expect 2 stars now.
    Minors
    SNY @SNYtv 11m
    "But the Mets now have a huge chunk of found payroll space, putting them in even better position to take advantage of what is expected to be a unique market" The ripple effects of Robinson Cano's suspension (via @D_AbrianoSNY) https://t.co/DIht4Jtu1v
    TV / Radio Network
    Michelle Ioannou @mnioannou 14m
    RT @LBarer32: The illegal drug Robinson Cano was caught with is called "ProDH". It is highly dangerous and can leave you, and the sport, unrecognizable. If you or a loved one is taking "ProDH", seek help immediately.
    Blogger / Podcaster
