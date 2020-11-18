New York Mets
That Cano Has Sailed
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h
I had come around on Robinson Cano in 2020, a man we learned Wednesday wont be a Met in 2021. Willie Mays wore 24. Nobodyd touched it for nearly twenty years. That said, yeesh.
Shameful as it pertains to Cano. Over 2,600 hits. No realistic chance now for 3,000 and most likely Hall of Fame. Another incredibly talented player tearing his legacy to bits. That is truly shameful.Well, this Cano news gives the Mets the opening to move Jeff McNeil to what many feel is his best position, second base. It frees up more money for various pursuits and might well mean that Robinson Cano never plays for the Mets again. Shameful development.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @thePeteyMac: Quick Cano suspension reaction with @TimBritton: https://t.co/vvXWJ85NyIBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @_thINKzilla_: @Metstradamus @StevenACohen2 This gave me goosebumps. Even if it was just the 8, still wonderful. Big part of Mets history. Beautiful way to display it. https://t.co/AN6otINEgCBlogger / Podcaster
-
.@RealMichaelKay reacts to the news of Robinson Cano's 162-game suspension for the 2021 season.TV / Radio Network
-
yeah. I just don’t know realistic it is to procure LeMahieu, while needing a CF, a C, multiple starting pitchers, multiple relievers, and even more pitching depth.@michaelgbaron The idea of McNeil and LeMahieu in the same lineup is so enticing. With all the strikeouts in the game, those two together would really improve this Mets lineup.Blogger / Podcaster
-
George Springer is the safest major free agent investment the #Mets could makeMinors
