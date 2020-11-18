That Cano Has Sailed

Shameful as it pertains to Cano. Over 2,600 hits. No realistic chance now for 3,000 and most likely Hall of Fame. Another incredibly talented player tearing his legacy to bits. That is truly shameful.

Howie Rose Well, this Cano news gives the Mets the opening to move Jeff McNeil to what many feel is his best position, second base. It frees up more money for various pursuits and might well mean that Robinson Cano never plays for the Mets again. Shameful development.