Three moves Mets could make with Robinson Cano's 2021 salary off the books - CBSSports.com

by: Katherine Acquavella Nov 18, 2020 at 7:00 pm ET4 min read CBS Sports 3m

The Mets have a new billionaire owner and $20.25 million more to spend

Mets, Yankees set up for DJ LeMahieu war after Robinson Cano ban

by: Dan Martin New York Post 8m

Bad news for Robinson Cano is good news for DJ LeMahieu. LeMahieu was already one of the top position players available on the free-agent market, and now the 32-year-old would be a perfect fit for

Mets: Robinson Cano’s suspension should lead to signing DJ LeMahieu

by: Jake Giblin Fansided: Rising Apple 12m

With the recent news of Robinson Cano's second positive test for PEDs, does the newly freed-up millions make DJ LeMahieu a perfect fit for the New York Met...

MLB rumors: Red Sox sign former top prospect; Edwin Encarnacion intends to play in 2021 season - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa Nov 18, 2020 at 6:10 pm ET3 min read CBS Sports 59m

Here are Wednesday's hot stove rumors

Robinson Cano suspended for 2021 MLB season after second positive PED test, forfeits $24 million

by: Matt Clapp The Comeback 1h

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano has been suspended for the entire 2021 MLB season after testing positive for the performance-enhancing drug stanozolol, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. It’s Cano’s second positive PED test; he...

That Cano Has Sailed

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 1h

I had come around on Robinson Cano in 2020, a man we learned Wednesday wont be a Met in 2021. Willie Mays wore 24. Nobodyd touched it for nearly twenty years. That said, yeesh.

Robinson Cano Tests Positive for PEDs, Suspended for 2021 Season

by: Kaitlin O'Toole Sports Illustrated 2h

Robinson Cano Tests Positive for PEDs, Suspended for 2021 Season

Suspended And Banished, Don't Cha Know!

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h

I really don’t want to say that it was predictable that Robinson Cano was going to get banned for performance enhancing drugs a second time, but there was no doubt that the ending of the Edwi…

