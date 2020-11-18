Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Steve – Willie Mays 24 day, now.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

I am reading Howie Rose twitter and was reminded that Cano wore and has now disgraced 24.  Let’s take it out of circulation and have Willie come on by Citi Field while he can still come by.  End of speech.  Steve knows what to do.

Three moves Mets could make with Robinson Cano's 2021 salary off the books - CBSSports.com

by: Katherine Acquavella Nov 18, 2020 at 7:00 pm ET4 min read CBS Sports 2h

The Mets have a new billionaire owner and $20.25 million more to spend

Mets Hot Stove: With no Robinson Cano, who will the Mets go after now? | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 22m

After the news broke that Robinson Cano was suspended for the entire 2021 season because of steroid use, the Mets Hot Stove crew looks at possible new acquis...

Suspended And Banished, Don’t Cha Know!

by: metstradamus Sports Media 101 52m

I really don’t want to say that it was predictable that Robinson Cano was going to get banned for performance enhancing drugs a second time, but there was no doubt that the ending of the Edwin Diaz/Robinson Cano/Jarred Kelenic deal was not going to...

Robinson Cano’s career might be over but Mets’ future is bright - New York Daily News

by: Bradford William Davis NY Daily News 1h

Barring a plot twist only JJ Abrams could conceive, Robinson Cano's brilliant season, and, on a pure X’s and O’s-basis, Hall of Fame-worthy career is likely to be overshadowed by the fallout from his positive Stanozolol test.

Mets, Yankees set up for DJ LeMahieu war after Robinson Cano ban

by: Dan Martin New York Post 2h

Bad news for Robinson Cano is good news for DJ LeMahieu. LeMahieu was already one of the top position players available on the free-agent market, and now the 32-year-old would be a perfect fit for

Mets: Robinson Cano’s suspension should lead to signing DJ LeMahieu

by: Jake Giblin Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

With the recent news of Robinson Cano's second positive test for PEDs, does the newly freed-up millions make DJ LeMahieu a perfect fit for the New York Met...

MLB rumors: Red Sox sign former top prospect; Edwin Encarnacion intends to play in 2021 season - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa Nov 18, 2020 at 6:10 pm ET3 min read CBS Sports 3h

Here are Wednesday's hot stove rumors

