Mets Hot Stove: With no Robinson Cano, who will the Mets go after now? | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 21m
After the news broke that Robinson Cano was suspended for the entire 2021 season because of steroid use, the Mets Hot Stove crew looks at possible new acquis...
Three moves Mets could make with Robinson Cano's 2021 salary off the books - CBSSports.com
by: Katherine Acquavella Nov 18, 2020 at 7:00 pm ET4 min read — CBS Sports 2h
The Mets have a new billionaire owner and $20.25 million more to spend
Suspended And Banished, Don’t Cha Know!
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 50m
I really don’t want to say that it was predictable that Robinson Cano was going to get banned for performance enhancing drugs a second time, but there was no doubt that the ending of the Edwin Diaz/Robinson Cano/Jarred Kelenic deal was not going to...
Steve – Willie Mays 24 day, now.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
I am reading Howie Rose twitter and was reminded that Cano wore and has now disgraced 24. Let’s take it out of circulation and have Willie come on by Citi Field while he can still come by. End of speech. Steve knows what to do.
Robinson Cano’s career might be over but Mets’ future is bright - New York Daily News
by: Bradford William Davis — NY Daily News 1h
Barring a plot twist only JJ Abrams could conceive, Robinson Cano's brilliant season, and, on a pure X’s and O’s-basis, Hall of Fame-worthy career is likely to be overshadowed by the fallout from his positive Stanozolol test.
Mets, Yankees set up for DJ LeMahieu war after Robinson Cano ban
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 2h
Bad news for Robinson Cano is good news for DJ LeMahieu. LeMahieu was already one of the top position players available on the free-agent market, and now the 32-year-old would be a perfect fit for
Mets: Robinson Cano’s suspension should lead to signing DJ LeMahieu
by: Jake Giblin — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
With the recent news of Robinson Cano's second positive test for PEDs, does the newly freed-up millions make DJ LeMahieu a perfect fit for the New York Met...
MLB rumors: Red Sox sign former top prospect; Edwin Encarnacion intends to play in 2021 season - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa Nov 18, 2020 at 6:10 pm ET3 min read — CBS Sports 3h
Here are Wednesday's hot stove rumors
@djshort It’s fortunateBlogger / Podcaster
And if he’s already been in CoD lobbies, there’s no way anyone in the NBA can say anything that’ll come close to hurting his feelingsESPN said Deni Avdija learned English on Call of Duty He must have quite the new vocabularyBeat Writer / Columnist
Jomboy and Jake happened to be recording live when news broke that Robinson Cano was suspended for PEDs... "This tarnishes Cano from anything." -JomboyBlogger / Podcaster
On Mets Hot Stove, @SteveGelbs, @Jim_Duquette, @DPLennon, and @WayneRandazzo discuss who the Mets will go after in the wake of Robinson Cano's suspension: https://t.co/eoYhZmClPwTV / Radio Network
dig it very muchObi Toppin reminds me a little of Amare Stoudemire & Kenyon Martin.Beat Writer / Columnist
Flip on @ESPNNY98_7FM now for reaction -- and start dialing. Listen on 98.7FM, TuneIn, ESPN App, https://t.co/6YtFGHWuYh or "98.7 ESPN" on smart speakersTV / Radio Personality
