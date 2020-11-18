Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Junkies
57138872_thumbnail

Ozuna is still a mismatch for the Mets

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 1h

According to the NYPost, the Mets have expressed interest in Marcel Ozuna. While I don’t think showing interest and considering all options to improve the team is a bad thing, however this on…

CBS Sports

Three moves Mets could make with Robinson Cano's 2021 salary off the books - CBSSports.com

by: Katherine Acquavella Nov 18, 2020 at 7:00 pm ET4 min read CBS Sports 4h

The Mets have a new billionaire owner and $20.25 million more to spend

Mets Junkies
57139974_thumbnail

Cohen responds to fan in midst of Cano drama

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 10m

While the news continues to circulate about Robinson Cano and his positive test for PED’s, Cohen has already responded however in a very low key fashion. Cohen, one again, has replied to a comment …

Mets Daddy

Robinson Cano Positive PED Test Good For Mets

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 1h

The Mets had real issues regarding roster construction and much of it was related to Robinson Cano. His presence was a complication forcing a number of bad decisions. With Cano at second, Jeff McNe…

SNY Mets

Mets Hot Stove: With no Robinson Cano, who will the Mets go after now? | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

After the news broke that Robinson Cano was suspended for the entire 2021 season because of steroid use, the Mets Hot Stove crew looks at possible new acquis...

Sports Media 101

Suspended And Banished, Don’t Cha Know!

by: metstradamus Sports Media 101 3h

I really don’t want to say that it was predictable that Robinson Cano was going to get banned for performance enhancing drugs a second time, but there was no doubt that the ending of the Edwin Diaz/Robinson Cano/Jarred Kelenic deal was not going to...

The Mets Police
57137045_thumbnail

Steve – Willie Mays 24 day, now.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3h

I am reading Howie Rose twitter and was reminded that Cano wore and has now disgraced 24.  Let’s take it out of circulation and have Willie come on by Citi Field while he can still come by.  End of speech.  Steve knows what to do.

Daily News
57136828_thumbnail

Robinson Cano’s career might be over but Mets’ future is bright - New York Daily News

by: Bradford William Davis NY Daily News 3h

Barring a plot twist only JJ Abrams could conceive, Robinson Cano's brilliant season, and, on a pure X’s and O’s-basis, Hall of Fame-worthy career is likely to be overshadowed by the fallout from his positive Stanozolol test.

New York Post
57136090_thumbnail

Mets, Yankees set up for DJ LeMahieu war after Robinson Cano ban

by: Dan Martin New York Post 4h

Bad news for Robinson Cano is good news for DJ LeMahieu. LeMahieu was already one of the top position players available on the free-agent market, and now the 32-year-old would be a perfect fit for

