New York Mets

Mets Junkies
Mets Catcher Fix: If Realmuto isn’t an option

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 5m

By Angelina Heather Rizzo If the New York Mets do not get JT Realmuto this off-season, and Yadier Molina isn’t coming to Queens, or even a guy like James McCann, here’s how the Mets can avoid embar…

CBS Sports

Three moves Mets could make with Robinson Cano's 2021 salary off the books - CBSSports.com

by: Katherine Acquavella Nov 18, 2020 at 7:00 pm ET4 min read CBS Sports 10h

The Mets have a new billionaire owner and $20.25 million more to spend

centerfieldmaz
Tom Seaver (Part Four): After The Pennant & The Mid Seventies (1974-1977)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 5h

After the Pennant:  From 1970 through 1974 he had the best strike out per nine inning ratio in the league every season. As the NL Champion M...

The Score
Mets owner: Cano's $24M salary will be spent on players

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 5h

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen turned some heads when he chimed in on the 162-game suspension handed down Wednesday to Robinson Cano and said how the second baseman's salary will be used.The eight-time All-Star received the ban for a second failed...

Sportsnaut
Say it Ain’t So, Cano

by: Aaron Dorman Sportsnaut 5h

Robinson Cano suspension is a gift for the New York Mets. It also tarnishes his legacy as a potential future Hall of Famer. We look at all of that here.

New York Post
Steve Cohen can’t wait to spend Robinson Cano money in MLB free agency

by: Jake Nisse New York Post 5h

Steve Cohen stumbled upon some money Wednesday, and he’ll be putting it to good use. Following Robinson Cano’s PED suspension for the entirety of the 2021 season, the Mets suddenly have a

Mets Junkies
Cohen responds to fan in midst of Cano drama

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 6h

While the news continues to circulate about Robinson Cano and his positive test for PED’s, Cohen has already responded however in a very low key fashion. Cohen, one again, has replied to a comment …

Mets Daddy

Robinson Cano Positive PED Test Good For Mets

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 7h

The Mets had real issues regarding roster construction and much of it was related to Robinson Cano. His presence was a complication forcing a number of bad decisions. With Cano at second, Jeff McNe…

