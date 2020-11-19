New York Mets
MLB roundtable: What team will Francisco Lindor suit up for on Opening Day 2021? - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa Nov 19, 2020 at 11:14 am ET3 min read — CBS Sports 2h
Cleveland's star shortstop is the hottest name on the trade market
MLB rumors: Red Sox looking to expand to NFL, NBA or NHL | The new ‘Evil Empire’? - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 5m
The Boston Red Sox are owned buy the Fenway Sports Group, which also owns Fenway Park, New England Sports Network, Liverpool F.C. and Roush Fenway Racing.
Report: Mets to interview Mike Chernoff for president of baseball ops position, Steve Cohen denies
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 13m
The New York Mets are believed to be formally interviewing Cleveland Indians general manager Mike Chernoff for their president of baseball operations vacancy,
Mike Chernoff to interview for Mets president of baseball operations
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 22m
The Cleveland executive is currently considered a frontrunner for the job.
Sources: LeMahieu Seeking Five-Year Deal, Willing To Take Paycut For Yankees
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 32m
Free agent star infielder, D.J. LeMahieu is reportedly seeking a five-year deal and is willing to take a pay cut to stay with the New York Yankees, sources tell Metsmerized.LeMahieu turned dow
Canó’s PED Suspension Has a Silver Lining for Mets
by: Jay Jaffe — FanGraphs 34m
The second baseman’s full-year penalty gives the retooling team additional flexibility.
Dodgers, Yanks part of ESPN's Opening Day slate
by: ESPN — ESPN 35m
ESPN will showcase 19 different teams during 11 season-opening games, including four on Opening Day, over the first week of the 2021 Major League Baseball season.
Mike's Mets - Pitching Is Serious Business
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 36m
By Mike Steffanos November 18, 2020 As we await with baited breath to see if Cleveland's Mike Chernoff is, indeed, the frontrunner for...
2021 Mets' Opening Day game will be televised on ESPN, not SNY | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com November 19, 2020 12:26 PM — Newsday 40m
The Mets’ first game under new owner Steve Cohen will not be on SNY. Instead, ESPN exclusively will broadcast the Mets’ Opening Day date against the Nationals, which is at 7 p.m. on April 1 in Washing
