New York Mets

ESPN
Dodgers, Yanks part of ESPN's Opening Day slate

by: ESPN ESPN 36m

ESPN will showcase 19 different teams during 11 season-opening games, including four on Opening Day, over the first week of the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

nj.com
MLB rumors: Red Sox looking to expand to NFL, NBA or NHL | The new ‘Evil Empire’? - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 6m

The Boston Red Sox are owned buy the Fenway Sports Group, which also owns Fenway Park, New England Sports Network, Liverpool F.C. and Roush Fenway Racing.

amNewYork
Report: Mets to interview Mike Chernoff for president of baseball ops position, Steve Cohen denies

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 13m

The New York Mets are believed to be formally interviewing Cleveland Indians general manager Mike Chernoff for their president of baseball operations vacancy,

Amazin' Avenue
Mike Chernoff to interview for Mets president of baseball operations

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 23m

The Cleveland executive is currently considered a frontrunner for the job.

Mets Merized
Sources: LeMahieu Seeking Five-Year Deal, Willing To Take Paycut For Yankees

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 32m

Free agent star infielder, D.J. LeMahieu is reportedly seeking a five-year deal and is willing to take a pay cut to stay with the New York Yankees, sources tell Metsmerized.LeMahieu turned dow

FanGraphs
Canó’s PED Suspension Has a Silver Lining for Mets

by: Jay Jaffe FanGraphs 34m

The second baseman’s full-year penalty gives the retooling team additional flexibility.

Mack's Mets
Mike's Mets - Pitching Is Serious Business

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 37m

  By  Mike Steffanos  November 18, 2020 As we await with baited breath to see if Cleveland's  Mike Chernoff  is, indeed, the frontrunner for...

Newsday
2021 Mets' Opening Day game will be televised on ESPN, not SNY | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com November 19, 2020 12:26 PM Newsday 41m

The Mets’ first game under new owner Steve Cohen will not be on SNY. Instead, ESPN exclusively will broadcast the Mets’ Opening Day date against the Nationals, which is at 7 p.m. on April 1 in Washing

