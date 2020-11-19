New York Mets
2021 Minor League Baseball Affiliation Chart
by: J.J. Cooper — Baseball America 39m
Keeping track of which MLB teams will be where in Minor League Baseball for 2021 and beyond.
Three David Peterson Stats to Watch in 2021
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 10m
He didn't actually, but it kind of felt like rookie starting pitcher David Peterson came out of nowhere to provide meaningful innings for the New York Mets. After all, who would've thought the 25-
Mets360 - On Luis Rojas’ return, the top offseason priority, bullpen vs. defense
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 51m
By Brian Joura and Chris Flanders November 19, 2020 Welcome to the second installment of our baseball chat, again with Chris Flanders...
What Cano's suspension means for his legacy, the Mets, and beyond
by: Brandon Wile, Michael Bradburn — The Score 1h
Robinson Cano will sit out the entire 2021 season after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs for the second time in his career. The 162-game suspension, which makes him ineligible for postseason play next year and puts him one failed PED...
Mets: Robinson Cano will fail at quest for 3000 hits, after failed drug test
by: James Simmons — Fansided: Call To The Pen 1h
With news breaking on Wednesday that Robinson Cano will miss the entire 2021 season, the Mets second baseman's hopes of getting 3000 career hits are now sq...
Cheaters Gonna Cheat
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 2h
When the news of Robinson Cano's PED suspension popped up as an alert on my phone yesterday, my first thought was that it was likely to be ...
Report: Mets to interview Mike Chernoff for president of baseball ops position, Steve Cohen denies
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 2h
The New York Mets are believed to be formally interviewing Cleveland Indians general manager Mike Chernoff for their president of baseball operations vacancy,
MLB rumors: Red Sox looking to expand to NFL, NBA or NHL | The new ‘Evil Empire’? - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
The Boston Red Sox are owned buy the Fenway Sports Group, which also owns Fenway Park, New England Sports Network, Liverpool F.C. and Roush Fenway Racing.
Tweets
Any of our friends feel like playing a game of Monopoly on the field ⚾️? Our creative department had a little fun in honor of #NationalPlayMonopolyDay 💵!Minors
New Post: Three David Peterson Stats to Watch in 2021 https://t.co/e5IaGVImrV #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
Wilson Ramos’ strike rate in shadow zones 17, 18 & 19 (bottom of zone) in 2019 & 2020: 2019: 22.0%, 32.8%, 16.0% 2020: 22.8%, 29.6%, 15.8% J.T. Realmuto’s strike rate in shadow zones 17, 18 & 19 in 2019 & ‘20: 2019: 40.1%, 51.1%, 27.0% 2020: 48.1%, 50.2%, 29.8% #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
What Robinso Cano's suspension means for his legacy, the Mets, and beyond. https://t.co/xXn2y0p6tJNewspaper / Magazine
This might sound like bookkeeping to you, but it’s not. Arnold is seen as a prime candidate for a top job. The timing of this promotion is not a coincidence, as the Mets and Phillies search for a baseball operations chief.The Brewers have promoted Matt Arnold to GM and dropped that designation from president of baseball ops David Stearns' title.Beat Writer / Columnist
The Brewers promoted Matt Arnold — who has been mentioned frequently during GM searches in recent years — to senior vice president and general manager. So you can probably cross him off the list of potential Mets hires.Beat Writer / Columnist
