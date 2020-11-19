New York Mets
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Brandon Nimmo
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 58m
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to t…
Robinson Canó suspended 162 games by MLB after drug test
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 25m
The Mets second baseman was suspended for 162 games by Major League Baseball after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug for the second time in his career.
Latest On DJ LeMahieu
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 32m
Second baseman DJ LeMahieu was a godsend for the Yankees during the previous two seasons, but as a free agent, …
Scouting Report - OF - James Wood
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 58m
James Wood OF 6-6 230 IMG Academy 11-9-20 - Ian Smith Mock 1.0 11. Washington Nationals The Pick- OF James Wood • IMG Acad...
DJ LeMahieu’s desire to stay in NYC makes it Yankees vs. Mets
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 1h
Did the Yankees do too good a job of selling DJ LeMahieu not only on them, but also on New York City? Could Steve Cohen pull the same, “Thanks for proving yourself elsewhere, we’ll take it from
New York Mets: Former manager and advisor Terry Collins is “retired”
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 1h
A longtime manager of the New York Mets, who was still involved with the organization as an advisor until recently, has, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, decided to step aside and call it a career. And what a colorful career it was. Terry...
How will Mets use money saved on Robinson Cano ban? 'Spend it on players,' Steve Cohen tweets | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated November 19, 2020 6:01 PM — Newsday 2h
A day after Robinson Cano was suspended for the 2021 season after he failed, again, a performance-enhancing drug test, there remained Thursday more questions than answers — from his side of things, at
DJ LeMahieu: Post Cano DJ Is The Target Of A Mets Yankees Bidding War
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 2h
DJ Lemahieu figured to be in the crosshairs of both the Mets and Yankees as a prized free-agent. With Cano gone, the bidding intensifies.
