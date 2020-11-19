New York Mets
Report: Yankees, Mets top suitors for LeMahieu, Blue Jays also involved
by: Tom Ruminski — The Score 5m
The bidding war for DJ LeMahieu could come down to two crosstown rivals.The two-time batting champion prefers to remain in New York, which means the Yankees and Mets are the favorites to sign the free-agent infielder, according to Ken Davidoff of...
Lol Uncle Steve2 proposes Bobby Bonilla Mets Check Day!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 52m
Wow. This is amazing.
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Brandon Nimmo
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 2h
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...
Robinson Canó suspended 162 games by MLB after drug test
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 2h
The Mets second baseman was suspended for 162 games by Major League Baseball after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug for the second time in his career.
Latest On DJ LeMahieu
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
Second baseman DJ LeMahieu was a godsend for the Yankees during the previous two seasons, but as a free agent, …
Scouting Report - OF - James Wood
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 3h
James Wood OF 6-6 230 IMG Academy 11-9-20 - Ian Smith Mock 1.0 11. Washington Nationals The Pick- OF James Wood • IMG Acad...
DJ LeMahieu’s desire to stay in NYC makes it Yankees vs. Mets
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 3h
Did the Yankees do too good a job of selling DJ LeMahieu not only on them, but also on New York City? Could Steve Cohen pull the same, “Thanks for proving yourself elsewhere, we’ll take it from
Which of the following infielders would you most like to have on the Mets in 2021? 🔸 Nolan Arenado 🔸 DJ LeMahieu 🔸 Francisco Lindor Catch the results on GEICO SportsNite! VOTE: https://t.co/KZcaUUnDgL ➡️ @GetSpectrumTV / Radio Network
Lol Uncle Steve2 proposes Bobby Bonilla Mets Check Day! https://t.co/6ooELgHXN0Blogger / Podcaster
On BNNY Presented by Tri-State Cadillac, @martinonyc says the Mets could still make transactions without having a president of baseball operations in place: https://t.co/1iOQ44h1OW ➡️ @CadillacTV / Radio Network
still can’t get over the instant culture change Steve Cohen brought to the Mets. and his sense of humor is outstanding.Beat Writer / Columnist
yes. embrace it.@DieHark Let’s take a vote .How about we have a Bobby Bonilla day every year .Hand him an oversized check and drive a lap around the stadium.Could be funBeat Writer / Columnist
