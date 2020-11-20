Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
57182271_thumbnail

Free spending Mets add SP depth! Sign Sam McWilliams

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2h

Uncle Steve2 is now firmly in charge and things have totally changed.  The New  New New Mets are signing starting pitching!  Today’s signing is Sam McWilliams! Sam, 25, was 7-9 with a 4.10 ERA in combined AA and AAA in 2019.  He did not pitch in...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Reflections On Baseball
57185408_thumbnail

On Why The Mets Need To Add Now And Subtract As Needed Later

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 2m

The Mets may never have a chance like this to sign free agent talent. Load up now and trade off the dead wood (not named Jeff McNeil) later.

Elite Sports NY
55079486_thumbnail

New York Mets sign RHP Sam McWilliams to 1-year contract

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 8m

The New York Mets have made their first signing of the 2020 offseason -- it's career minor league pitcher Sam McWilliams.

Amazin' Avenue
57185238_thumbnail

Mets ink pitcher Sam McWilliams to a one-year deal

by: Thomas Henderson SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 10m

Despite not yet throwing a major league pitch, the Mets gave McWilliams a major league deal.

Mack's Mets
57185042_thumbnail

Scouting Report - LHP - Levi Prater

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 20m

  Levi Prater                               LHP 6-0 180 Oklahoma   2020 Oklahoma stat line - 4-starts, 1-0, 3.42, 23.2-IP, 33-K, 10...

Mets Junkies
57184730_thumbnail

Mets sign Sam McWilliams

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 35m

The Mets have made their first MLB free agent signing, as they signed Rays prospect Sam McWilliams to a major league deal worth $750k. McWilliams hasn’t pitched in the majors yet, making this…

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Newsday
57184425_thumbnail

Mets sign righthander Sam McWilliams to major-league deal | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com November 20, 2020 4:33 PM Newsday 47m

The Mets’ latest free-agent signing is a big one — literally, if not financially. Righthander Sam McWilliams, listed at 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, signed a one-year deal, the team announced Friday. It i

nj.com
57183997_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Mets aren’t only NL East team chasing Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu in free agency - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 49m

New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu led the majors with a .364 batting average in 2020 and finished third in American League MVP voting.

MLB: Mets.com
57184361_thumbnail

Steve Cohen wants Bobby Bonilla Day at Citi

by: Matt Monagan MLB: Mets 49m

Every year, it's the joke that takes over Twitter: Bobby Bonilla Day for the New York Mets. The former Mets outfielder negotiated a deferred payment contract that pays him $1.2 million every July 1 from 2011 through 2035. Bonilla retired in 2001. It's

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets