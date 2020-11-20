New York Mets
New York Mets sign RHP Sam McWilliams to 1-year contract
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 7m
The New York Mets have made their first signing of the 2020 offseason -- it's career minor league pitcher Sam McWilliams.
On Why The Mets Need To Add Now And Subtract As Needed Later
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 1m
The Mets may never have a chance like this to sign free agent talent. Load up now and trade off the dead wood (not named Jeff McNeil) later.
Mets ink pitcher Sam McWilliams to a one-year deal
by: Thomas Henderson — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 10m
Despite not yet throwing a major league pitch, the Mets gave McWilliams a major league deal.
Scouting Report - LHP - Levi Prater
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 19m
Levi Prater LHP 6-0 180 Oklahoma 2020 Oklahoma stat line - 4-starts, 1-0, 3.42, 23.2-IP, 33-K, 10...
Mets sign Sam McWilliams
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 35m
The Mets have made their first MLB free agent signing, as they signed Rays prospect Sam McWilliams to a major league deal worth $750k. McWilliams hasn’t pitched in the majors yet, making this…
Mets sign righthander Sam McWilliams to major-league deal | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com November 20, 2020 4:33 PM — Newsday 46m
The Mets’ latest free-agent signing is a big one — literally, if not financially. Righthander Sam McWilliams, listed at 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, signed a one-year deal, the team announced Friday. It i
MLB rumors: Mets aren’t only NL East team chasing Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu in free agency - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 48m
New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu led the majors with a .364 batting average in 2020 and finished third in American League MVP voting.
Steve Cohen wants Bobby Bonilla Day at Citi
by: Matt Monagan — MLB: Mets 49m
Every year, it's the joke that takes over Twitter: Bobby Bonilla Day for the New York Mets. The former Mets outfielder negotiated a deferred payment contract that pays him $1.2 million every July 1 from 2011 through 2035. Bonilla retired in 2001. It's
