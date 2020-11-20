Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Reflections On Baseball
On Why The Mets Need To Add Now And Subtract As Needed Later

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 2h

The Mets may never have a chance like this to sign free agent talent. Load up now and trade off the dead wood (not named Jeff McNeil) later.

Mack's Mets

Scouting Report - OF - Max Marusak

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 41m

  Max Marusak   OF   6-0  175  Texas Tech     2020 Texas Tech stat line - 7-G, 21-AB, .286/.318/.286, 0-HR     Pitcher List  -   20. M...

Mets Merized
Mets Remain Quiet at Rule 5 Draft Deadline

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 2h

The New York Mets chose not to add any of their minor leaguers to the 40-man roster ahead of Friday's 5 PM EST deadline, leaving a handful of notable names unprotected heading into next month's Ru

Mets Minors

As Expected, Mets Stand Pat at Rule 5 Draft Deadline

by: Tim Ryder Mets Minors 2h

The New York Mets chose not to add any of their minor leaguers to the 40-man roster ahead of Friday's 5 PM EST deadline, leaving a handful of notable names unprotected heading into next month's Ru

ESPN
Mets ink 6-foot-7 pitcher McWilliams to 1-yr. deal

by: Associated Press ESPN 2h

Sam McWilliams, a 6-foot-7 right-hander who is 30-35 with a 3.85 ERA in a minor-league career that has spanned six years with three other organizations, has signed with the Mets.

Elite Sports NY
New York Mets sign RHP Sam McWilliams to 1-year contract

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 2h

The New York Mets have made their first signing of the 2020 offseason -- it's career minor league pitcher Sam McWilliams.

Amazin' Avenue
Mets ink pitcher Sam McWilliams to a one-year deal

by: Thomas Henderson SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

Despite not yet throwing a major league pitch, the Mets gave McWilliams a major league deal.

Mets Junkies
Mets sign Sam McWilliams

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 3h

The Mets have made their first MLB free agent signing, as they signed Rays prospect Sam McWilliams to a major league deal worth $750k. McWilliams hasn’t pitched in the majors yet, making this…

