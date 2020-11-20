New York Mets
Mets Remain Quiet at Rule 5 Draft Deadline
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 2h
The New York Mets chose not to add any of their minor leaguers to the 40-man roster ahead of Friday's 5 PM EST deadline, leaving a handful of notable names unprotected heading into next month's Ru
Scouting Report - OF - Max Marusak
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 42m
Max Marusak OF 6-0 175 Texas Tech 2020 Texas Tech stat line - 7-G, 21-AB, .286/.318/.286, 0-HR Pitcher List - 20. M...
As Expected, Mets Stand Pat at Rule 5 Draft Deadline
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Minors 2h
The New York Mets chose not to add any of their minor leaguers to the 40-man roster ahead of Friday's 5 PM EST deadline, leaving a handful of notable names unprotected heading into next month's Ru
Mets ink 6-foot-7 pitcher McWilliams to 1-yr. deal
by: Associated Press — ESPN 2h
Sam McWilliams, a 6-foot-7 right-hander who is 30-35 with a 3.85 ERA in a minor-league career that has spanned six years with three other organizations, has signed with the Mets.
On Why The Mets Need To Add Now And Subtract As Needed Later
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 2h
The Mets may never have a chance like this to sign free agent talent. Load up now and trade off the dead wood (not named Jeff McNeil) later.
New York Mets sign RHP Sam McWilliams to 1-year contract
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 2h
The New York Mets have made their first signing of the 2020 offseason -- it's career minor league pitcher Sam McWilliams.
Mets ink pitcher Sam McWilliams to a one-year deal
by: Thomas Henderson — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Despite not yet throwing a major league pitch, the Mets gave McWilliams a major league deal.
Mets sign Sam McWilliams
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 3h
The Mets have made their first MLB free agent signing, as they signed Rays prospect Sam McWilliams to a major league deal worth $750k. McWilliams hasn’t pitched in the majors yet, making this…
Tweets
So impressed with @StevenACohen2 and @alexmomof5. We’re really happy to have you folks aboard.Blogger / Podcaster
former Mets farmhand Jordan Humphreys back on the marketGiants moves: Selected to ML Roster: OF Alexander Canario RHP Kervin Castro RHP Camilo Doval RHP Gregory Santos Designated For Assignment: C Aramis Garcia RHP Jordan Humphreys 1B/OF Chris ShawBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @CirclinTheBases: 1969 New York #Mets (NLCS) Official Program and Scorecard, "Baseball's 100th Year 1869-1969"Blogger / Podcaster
Corey Kluber. Charlie Morton. Should the Mets consider bolstering their rotation with these sort of guys? Ranking the second-tier free agent starting pitching options (via @D_AbrianoSNY) https://t.co/F45fzEMrOUTV / Radio Network
It’s a good opportunity to sneak in and steal a player like Kim this offseason. Dimmer market and high potential player. Mets may be a good landing spot for him as well with Cano’s suspension.Misc
RT @timbhealey: Who is Sam McWilliams? The Mets’ newest pitcher has never played in the majors, touches 99 mph and was a low-key hot commodity this offseason, picking the Mets over a bunch of other teams. Story: https://t.co/JMOPdikP3TMinors
