New York Mets

Mack's Mets

Scouting Report - OF - Max Marusak

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 42m

  Max Marusak   OF   6-0  175  Texas Tech     2020 Texas Tech stat line - 7-G, 21-AB, .286/.318/.286, 0-HR     Pitcher List  -   20. M...

Mets Merized
Mets Remain Quiet at Rule 5 Draft Deadline

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 2h

The New York Mets chose not to add any of their minor leaguers to the 40-man roster ahead of Friday's 5 PM EST deadline, leaving a handful of notable names unprotected heading into next month's Ru

Mets Minors

As Expected, Mets Stand Pat at Rule 5 Draft Deadline

by: Tim Ryder Mets Minors 2h

ESPN
Mets ink 6-foot-7 pitcher McWilliams to 1-yr. deal

by: Associated Press ESPN 2h

Sam McWilliams, a 6-foot-7 right-hander who is 30-35 with a 3.85 ERA in a minor-league career that has spanned six years with three other organizations, has signed with the Mets.

Reflections On Baseball
On Why The Mets Need To Add Now And Subtract As Needed Later

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 2h

The Mets may never have a chance like this to sign free agent talent. Load up now and trade off the dead wood (not named Jeff McNeil) later.

Elite Sports NY
New York Mets sign RHP Sam McWilliams to 1-year contract

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 2h

The New York Mets have made their first signing of the 2020 offseason -- it's career minor league pitcher Sam McWilliams.

Amazin' Avenue
Mets ink pitcher Sam McWilliams to a one-year deal

by: Thomas Henderson SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

Despite not yet throwing a major league pitch, the Mets gave McWilliams a major league deal.

Mets Junkies
Mets sign Sam McWilliams

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 3h

The Mets have made their first MLB free agent signing, as they signed Rays prospect Sam McWilliams to a major league deal worth $750k. McWilliams hasn’t pitched in the majors yet, making this…

