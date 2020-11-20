Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mike Chernoff Not A Candidate For Mets Job

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 2h

Indians general manager Mike Chernoff will not interview for the Mets' front office vacancy, SNY's Andy Martino reports. The team &hellip;

centerfieldmaz
57190549_thumbnail

Amed Rosario: Mets Short Stop (2017-2019)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 2h

German Amed Rosario was born November 20th 1995 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.  Growing up he was a fan of the Boston Red Sox wi...

New York Post
57190195_thumbnail

Mets sign pitcher Sam McWilliams in telling free-agent move

by: Dan Martin New York Post 3h

The first free agent signing of the Steve Cohen era won’t exactly break the bank, but it provides some clues into how the Mets might operate with new ownership. The Mets on Friday announced the

Mets Daddy

Enjoy Retirement Terry Collins

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 4h

With his contract up and new ownership in place, Terry Collins has departed the New York Mets and has announced his retirement. There’s a lot to say about Collins and his tenure as Mets manag…

Mack's Mets

Scouting Report - OF - Max Marusak

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 6h

  Max Marusak   OF   6-0  175  Texas Tech     2020 Texas Tech stat line - 7-G, 21-AB, .286/.318/.286, 0-HR     Pitcher List  -   20. M...

Mets Merized
57186440_thumbnail

Mets Remain Quiet at Rule 5 Draft Deadline

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 7h

The New York Mets chose not to add any of their minor leaguers to the 40-man roster ahead of Friday's 5 PM EST deadline, leaving a handful of notable names unprotected heading into next month's Ru

Mets Minors

ESPN
57186077_thumbnail

Mets ink 6-foot-7 pitcher McWilliams to 1-yr. deal

by: Associated Press ESPN 7h

Sam McWilliams, a 6-foot-7 right-hander who is 30-35 with a 3.85 ERA in a minor-league career that has spanned six years with three other organizations, has signed with the Mets.

