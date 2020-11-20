New York Mets
Mike Chernoff Not A Candidate For Mets Job
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
Indians general manager Mike Chernoff will not interview for the Mets' front office vacancy, SNY's Andy Martino reports. The team …
Amed Rosario: Mets Short Stop (2017-2019)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 2h
German Amed Rosario was born November 20th 1995 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Growing up he was a fan of the Boston Red Sox wi...
Mets sign pitcher Sam McWilliams in telling free-agent move
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 3h
The first free agent signing of the Steve Cohen era won’t exactly break the bank, but it provides some clues into how the Mets might operate with new ownership. The Mets on Friday announced the
Enjoy Retirement Terry Collins
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 4h
With his contract up and new ownership in place, Terry Collins has departed the New York Mets and has announced his retirement. There’s a lot to say about Collins and his tenure as Mets manag…
Scouting Report - OF - Max Marusak
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 6h
Max Marusak OF 6-0 175 Texas Tech 2020 Texas Tech stat line - 7-G, 21-AB, .286/.318/.286, 0-HR Pitcher List - 20. M...
Mets Remain Quiet at Rule 5 Draft Deadline
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 7h
The New York Mets chose not to add any of their minor leaguers to the 40-man roster ahead of Friday's 5 PM EST deadline, leaving a handful of notable names unprotected heading into next month's Ru
Mets ink 6-foot-7 pitcher McWilliams to 1-yr. deal
by: Associated Press — ESPN 7h
Sam McWilliams, a 6-foot-7 right-hander who is 30-35 with a 3.85 ERA in a minor-league career that has spanned six years with three other organizations, has signed with the Mets.
