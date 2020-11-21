New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Morning News for November 21, 2020
by: Michael Drago — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Your Saturday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
The day Tom Seaver returns to New York and wins No. 300 - New York Daily News
by: @nydailynews — NY Daily News 52s
Even after Tom Seaver gutted out a 7–5 complete game victory in which he gave up a couple of home runs and struck out only three against the Red Sox in Fenway Park, on July 30, for number 299, it didn’t initially dawn on him that his next start...
New York Mets: Who is Sam McWilliams, and why did the team push so hard for him?
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 20m
The New York Mets had to fend off the advances of multiple teams to snag right-handed pitcher Sam McWilliams, who put pen to paper on a one-year, $750,000 contract. Although the hurler still hasn't played in MLB, the contract is of the major league...
Mets’ roster conundrums will provide early test for Steve Cohen: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 44m
Steve Cohen has moved the spotlight not only to the Mets in New York. An industry has turned its attention to who is going to run baseball operations and how the now richest owner in the sport will
An analysis of the spray charts of potential Mets
by: Dalton Allison — Mets 360 57m
As the Flushing Faithful start prepare for the first season of the Steve Cohen regime, the excitement is extremely plausible. A large number of articles have been released regarding the potential a…
John from Albany - Mets Add Players to AAA Roster not 40 Man MLB
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
As expected, the Mets did not add any players to the MLB 40 Man roster to protect them from being selected in the MLB Rule 5 draft schedu...
New York Mets: Keeping players healthy by genetic testing
by: Bernie Kastner — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
Could the secret to keeping members of the New York Mets and other athletes healthy involve more genetic testing? As in any professional sport, there are m...
OTD In Mets History: Mets Snag League Awards
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 2h
November 21st has been good for Mets players in terms of awards. In 1970, Tommie Agee won the Gold Glove award as a center fielder, in 1972 Jon Matlack won the Rookie of the Year award, and in 198
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Tim Hudson is one of 32 pitchers in major league history to pitch in at least 3,000 innings, record an ERA+ of 120 or better & post a bWAR of at least 50.0.Tim Hudson spent more than half of his 17-year major-league career with the Braves, winning 113 games in nine seasons @DOBrienATL @TheAthleticMLB https://t.co/UR2jY0TeLKBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BrianWright86: Darryl Strawberry was named NL Rookie of the Year #OTD in 1983. From “New York Mets All-Time All-Stars”: https://t.co/qulMNS3lScSuper Fan
-
Mets #ReverseRetro Concept #6 https://t.co/6DWvMmk8KGBlogger / Podcaster
-
Most seasons of 40+ home runs: Babe Ruth: 11 Alex Rodriguez: 8 Barry Bonds: 8 Harmon Killebrew: 8 Hank Aaron: 8 Albert Pujols: 7 Sammy Sosa: 7 Ken Griffey Jr.: 7 #Mariners #JuniorHappy 51st Birthday, Ken Griffey Jr. @baseballhall @Mariners #Junior https://t.co/1WDnsw5aysBlogger / Podcaster
-
You’re preaching to the choir. This campaign needs an all out push while Joan is still with us. Can you corroborate the story about Ted Williams denying Roy Campanella’s decisive vote because Campy was hospitalized and as per Williams’ rule had to be present at Vet’s Comm vote?@HowieRose It’s much more impressive than that. Gil Hodges started his last season second in homers all-time by a righty hitter. Mays passed him in early April, 1963. But when Hodges retired he trailed only Foxx and Mays - he was THIRD ALL TIME by righties. His absence is unconscionable.TV / Radio Personality
-
BILL MADDEN | Competing for LeMahieu, the Yankees’ best player, might earn Cohen some positive reviews from the Mets’ fan base and a lot of the local media, but it does nothing to address his main goal. @bmadden1954 https://t.co/jQkYieFPpGNewspaper / Magazine
- More Mets Tweets