Scouting Report - RHP - Eric Hammond
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Eric Hammond RHP 6-4 175 Keller HS (TX) PG - Eric Hammond is a 2021 RHP/IF with a 6-4 175 lb. frame from Keller, TX wh...
J.T. Realmuto would be a wise choice if Mets want to spend some money | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated November 21, 2020 5:49 PM — Newsday 15m
As Mets owner Steve Cohen and president Sandy Alderson search for someone to lead their baseball operations department, a reminder about the player front: J.T. Realmuto, arguably the best free agent,
Mets’ Amed Rosario “Likely” To Play Multiple Positions In 2021
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
A Mets official tells Joel Sherman of the New York Post that Amed Rosario becoming a multi-positional player is "likely …
Hunter Renfroe Would Make a Solid Depth Addition for Mets
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 3h
With his designation for assignment on Friday, Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Hunter Renfroe joined the ranks of what will presumably be a sizable group of major league ballplayers to hit the open mark
Harrleson, Rose Brawl
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 5h
10/8/1973: Things got heated during game 3 of the 1973 NLCS when Pete Rose and Bud Harrleson got into an altercation at second base following a double play i...
Mets: Priority free agents to sign with no more Robinson Cano dough
by: Adrian Cervantes — Fansided: Rising Apple 5h
With the suspension of Robinson Cano, the New York Mets have an extra $24 million to spend on three free agents who should be a priority this winter. With ...
Mark Buehrle Compares Favorably To Hall Of Famers
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 6h
Mark Buehrle is one of those Hall of Fame candidates some immediate dismiss only to keep returning to the name. One of the reasons why is he had a long career where he was at least a good pitcher f…
Possible Destinations for Liam Hendriks
by: Liam Hopkins — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 7h
Liam Hendriks is set to be the most valuable reliever on the market this offseason. Lots of teams are likely to sign him, but who will?
