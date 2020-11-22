Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets Morning News: The Mets should extend Michael Conforto. That’s it. That’s the title.

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

Mets Merized
Report: J.T. Realmuto’s Hip is “Back to Normal”

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 26m

According to Tim Healey of Newsday, per sources, free-agent backstop J.T. Realmuto's injured hip is on the mend after a hip flexor strain kept him out of action for 10 days in September.Via He

Rising Apple

Mets: Best reason to sign DJ LeMahieu is to steal him from the Yankees

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 32m

The New York Mets have a few reasons to sign DJ LeMahieu. The only one they need is to steal him away from the New York Yankees. DJ LeMahieu has always bee...

nj.com
Nolan Arenado? J.T. Realmuto? The perfect Mets offseason | Trades, free-agent signings, blockbuster deals - nj.com

by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 36m

The New York Mets have a chance to become major contenders under new owner Steve Cohen. Here’s what a perfect offseason would look like for the NL East contenders.

The Mets Police
Mets Team Store teases some knit hats

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 48m

The Mets Team Store social media shared these…without a link…which is weird…

Mets Daddy

Mets Need To Move Amed Rosario To CF Now

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 49m

With the rise of Andres Gimenez, the Mets are already moving on in some ways from Amed Rosario. To wit, the are reports Rosario will be moved to a utility role in 2021. This should come as no surpr…

Mets 360
Justin Wilson, Chasen Shreve and Mets’ lefty relievers with and without the 3-batter rule

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 1h

One of the rule changes that we saw in 2020 was the introduction of the 3-batter minimum. Unlike other rule changes, this one was planned before the pandemic hit, meaning that we will see it again …

Catching Up with Mike Baxter

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h

Eight years after preserving Johan Santana’s no-hitter, Mike Baxter joins us for a conversation about his playing days, his current career as a coach at Vand...

Mack's Mets
2021 Top Draft Targets - Josh Hartle, Robby Martin, Gage Jump, Clayton Beeter, Max Marusak

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

  Josh Hartle   LHP   6-5   180 Reagan HS (NC)    Diamond Digest -       23) Josh Hartle, LHP, Reagan HS (NC)   Hartle is a unique arm with ...

  • profile photo
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 3m
    RT @JoePantorno: So far, #Mets have struck out on a few potential PBO/FO targets. I speculated last week that as an ultimate fallback option, Sandy Alderson could run things for a year. Source suggested otherwise this morning. "They'll get someone." That and much more insight coming shortly.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    metspolice.com (Mets ’21: Very Nice!) @metspolice 14m
    https://t.co/toDaFlmNpC "If the Mets can win the World Series, then we can get out of Vietnam."
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 18m
    A lot of people have mentioned that. It would be INCREDIBLY unfair to put that much burden on Sandy Alderson. As Team President he’s overseeing the ENTIRE operation .. now you also want him to do day-to-day baseball operations? That’s not fair to him and not good for the org
    Joe Pantorno
    So far, #Mets have struck out on a few potential PBO/FO targets. I speculated last week that as an ultimate fallback option, Sandy Alderson could run things for a year. Source suggested otherwise this morning. "They'll get someone." That and much more insight coming shortly.
    Minors
  • profile photo
    metspolice.com (Mets ’21: Very Nice!) @metspolice 18m
    Let’s bring it all down! The Mets just wanted to know the Top 5 and now look at what they have unleashed 2017 An estimated 800 people attended 2017 event, when the president last celebrated New Years Eve at Mar-a-Lago…Keith Hernandez…. https://t.co/x0fP4ejabu
    ed marcus
    @metspolice We kinda all suspected Piazza, Tebow, Murph etc are . I was kinda disappointed when I heard Keith Hernandez is an admirer of the Combover Caligula
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    metspolice.com (Mets ’21: Very Nice!) @metspolice 20m
    Poor Mets, they just wanted to run some weekend filler and now its going to bring down Mike Piazza. https://t.co/fhfgf8QVB3
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Howie Rose @HowieRose 30m
    If you’re too young to remember 11/22/63 first hand, YouTube has the complete coverage; CBS and NBC. It is riveting television, and it’s non stop coverage for four days was a seminal period for the medium. Note how archaic the process of broadcast reporting was in those days.
    TV / Radio Personality
  • More Mets Tweets