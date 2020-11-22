A lot of people have mentioned that. It would be INCREDIBLY unfair to put that much burden on Sandy Alderson. As Team President he’s overseeing the ENTIRE operation .. now you also want him to do day-to-day baseball operations? That’s not fair to him and not good for the org

Joe Pantorno So far, #Mets have struck out on a few potential PBO/FO targets. I speculated last week that as an ultimate fallback option, Sandy Alderson could run things for a year. Source suggested otherwise this morning. "They'll get someone." That and much more insight coming shortly.