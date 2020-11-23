Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Luis Rojas Will Be Mets Manager in 2021

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 1m

Luis Rojas will be the manager of the Mets for the 2021 season. Sandy Alderson announced such news at his Monday afternoon press conference, where he also revealed that he would be more involved t

New York Mets Videos

Sandy Alderson Talks to the Media

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 4m

Mets President Sandy Alderson speaks to the media live to provide an update on the team. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and...

MLB: Mets.com
LIVE: Sandy Alderson press conference

by: N/A MLB: Mets 11m

Watch live as Mets president Sandy Alderson meets the media to provide an update on the team.

Metstradamus
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Corey Oswalt

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 22m

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to t…

Mets Junkies
Mets interested in NPB reliever

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 2h

The Mets are looking to add more and more depth and according to MMO’s Michael Mayer, they have at least shown interest outside the US. The Mets have shown interest in RHP Spencer Patton. Pat…

Metro News
What should Mets do this winter with all that luxury tax space?

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 3h

JT Realmuto, C: 5 years, $110.M, $22M AAV

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Mike's Mets
The Myth of the Super Tough Boss

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 3h

One of the first ways Steve Cohen made his mark as the new Mets owner was with Twitter. He's been funny and remarkably candid, even replying...

Amazin' Avenue
The 2020-21 AAOP: The Champions

by: Lukas Vlahos SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5h

Congrats to our three winners!

    SNY @SNYtv 1m
    "That's not something we would entertain at this point" Sandy Alderson says there are currently no plans to release Robinson Cano
    MetsMinors.Net @Mets_Minors 1m
    RT @Metsmerized: Glad to have Luis Rojas back for the 2021 season!
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 1m
    Alderson said what stands out about Steve Cohen is how he's embraced being the owner and engaging with fans. Said Cohen has provided enthusiasm to people within the organization. Calls it refreshing, energizing and fun
    Deesha @DeeshaThosar 2m
    Sandy Alderson on Robinson Cano: -Mets still dealing with the impact of his failed test for a steroid -$24 million saved means flexibility, re: roster additions -Not considering releasing him at this time
    Brian Heyman @bheyman99 3m
    RT @AnthonyDiComo: Sandy Alderson says the Mets will not consider releasing Robinson Canó, who is due $48 million in 2022-23, "at this point." But that could change "down the road." "We're just dealing with the initial impact of this on our roster, on our planning," Alderson said.
    Jacob Resnick @Jacob_Resnick 3m
    Sandy Alderson said he thinks the #Mets and baseball as a whole have benefited from Tim Tebow’s time in the organization.
