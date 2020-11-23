New York Mets
Mets won’t hire president of baseball operations, will retain Luis Rojas as manager
by: Lukas Vlahos — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 55m
Sandy Alderson gave an update to the press this afternoon.
Mets surprise gives Sandy Alderson chance to rewrite legacy
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 11s
Back when this was all fresh and new — what was that, two whole weeks ago? — Sandy Alderson described his newfound place in the Mets’ baseball hierarchy as team president thusly: “I have a
Report: Tampa Bay Rays “Open” to Trading Blake Snell
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 28s
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Tampa Bay Rays are considering trading one of their rotational stalwarts and 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner, Blake Snell.Via the source art
Scouting Report - SS - Colson Montgomery
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 6m
Colson Montgomery SS 6-4 190 Southridge HS (IN) PG - Colson Montgomery, SS, Team Indiana Montgomery continued risin...
Mets will only hire GM under Sandy Alderson - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 13m
The Mets won't hire a president below Sandy Alderson this year.
Alderson Provides Update
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 22m
11/23/20: Mets President Sandy Alderson, spoke to the media today to provide an update on the team’s manager Luis Rojas, the Baseball Operations search and m...
Did Sandy Alderson drop hint Mets will pass on DJ LeMahieu? - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 48m
Mets president Sandy Alderson met with reporters on a Zoom call Monday afternoon.
Mets have no immediate plans to release suspended Cano
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 1h
Robinson Cano's place in Flushing appears to be secure for the moment.New York Mets president Sandy Alderson revealed Monday that the team has no immediate plans to release the star second baseman following his 162-game suspension for using a...
