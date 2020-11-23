New York Mets
Notes: Mets pivot, will now seek new GM
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2h
Several weeks into their search for a top baseball operations executive, the Mets have pivoted. Rather than continue seeking a president of baseball operations, as it originally intended, New York will instead look to hire a general manager in the...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets confirm Luis Rojas will be team's manager in 2021 as GM search continues - CBSSports.com
by: Katherine Acquavella Nov 23, 2020 at 7:09 pm ET2 min read — CBS Sports 2h
Sandy Alderson gave updates on the Mets' offseason plans
Sandy Alderson says Mets are 'more than a player away' as his role with club expands | Newsday
by: Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday Updated November 23, 2020 8:57 PM — Newsday 29m
Steve Cohen’s financial might may make things easier on the Mets as they try and shape their roster for 2021, but according to team president Sandy Alderson, there is much work to do if the team is to
Book Review: Tom Seaver “A Terrific Life”
by: Rich Mancuso — Mets Merized Online 48m
Tom Seaver was terrific. So many words and tributes when we learned about the surprising passing of Seaver that described the Hall of Fame pitcher. Yes, he was a Mets icon and his records on the m
New York Mets won’t hire a president of baseball operations; will focus on general manager
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2h
As the New York Mets announced that Luis Rojas would return as the team manager for the 2021 season, president Sandy Alderson was very happy to welcome him back into the fold. “I’m very happy about that decision,” Alderson said. “I think Luis is...
NY Mets manager Luis Rojas will return in 2021, Sandy Alderson says
by: Robert Aitken Jr., NorthJersey.com — North Jersey 2h
The New York Mets will keep manager Luis Rojas in that position, president Sandy Alderson announced Monday.
Mets surprise gives Sandy Alderson chance to rewrite legacy
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 2h
Back when this was all fresh and new — what was that, two whole weeks ago? — Sandy Alderson described his newfound place in the Mets’ baseball hierarchy as team president thusly: “I have a
Scouting Report - SS - Colson Montgomery
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Colson Montgomery SS 6-4 190 Southridge HS (IN) PG - Colson Montgomery, SS, Team Indiana Montgomery continued risin...
