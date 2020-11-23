Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
55059568_thumbnail

Mets disclose Luis Rojas’ managerial fate

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1h

Luis Rojas is officially returning as Mets manager. After previously stating he expected Rojas would be back, team president Sandy Alderson on Monday announced the manager’s return, even as the

CBS Sports

Mets confirm Luis Rojas will be team's manager in 2021 as GM search continues - CBSSports.com

by: Katherine Acquavella Nov 23, 2020 at 7:09 pm ET2 min read CBS Sports 4h

Sandy Alderson gave updates on the Mets' offseason plans

SNY Mets

Sandy Alderson announces shift in focus to new GM search, updates on Rojas | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 12m

New York Mets Team President Sandy Alderson announces the team is no longer searching for a President of Baseball Operations, focusing now on the search for ...

centerfieldmaz
57259061_thumbnail

Remembering Mets History: (1973) 1973 NLCS Game #1 -Bench's HR Spoils Seaver's Good Outing

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 22m

October 6th, 1 973: NLCS Game #1 New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds   Starting Lineups: New York Mets         Cincinnati Reds 1 Wa...

Newsday
57258053_thumbnail

Sandy Alderson says Mets are 'more than a player away' as his role with club expands | Newsday

by: Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday Updated November 23, 2020 8:57 PM Newsday 2h

Steve Cohen’s financial might may make things easier on the Mets as they try and shape their roster for 2021, but according to team president Sandy Alderson, there is much work to do if the team is to

Mets Merized
57257880_thumbnail

Book Review: Tom Seaver “A Terrific Life”

by: Rich Mancuso Mets Merized Online 3h

Tom Seaver was terrific. So many words and tributes when we learned about the surprising passing of Seaver that described the Hall of Fame pitcher. Yes, he was a Mets icon and his records on the m

MLB: Mets.com
57257232_thumbnail

Notes: Mets pivot, will now seek new GM

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 4h

Several weeks into their search for a top baseball operations executive, the Mets have pivoted. Rather than continue seeking a president of baseball operations, as it originally intended, New York will instead look to hire a general manager in the...

Empire Sports Media
53487096_thumbnail

New York Mets won’t hire a president of baseball operations; will focus on general manager

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 4h

As the New York Mets announced that Luis Rojas would return as the team manager for the 2021 season, president Sandy Alderson was very happy to welcome him back into the fold. “I’m very happy about that decision,” Alderson said. “I think Luis is...

