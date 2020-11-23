New York Mets
Sandy Alderson announces shift in focus to new GM search, updates on Rojas | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 12m
New York Mets Team President Sandy Alderson announces the team is no longer searching for a President of Baseball Operations, focusing now on the search for ...
Mets confirm Luis Rojas will be team's manager in 2021 as GM search continues - CBSSports.com
by: Katherine Acquavella Nov 23, 2020 at 7:09 pm ET2 min read — CBS Sports 4h
Sandy Alderson gave updates on the Mets' offseason plans
Remembering Mets History: (1973) 1973 NLCS Game #1 -Bench's HR Spoils Seaver's Good Outing
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 22m
October 6th, 1 973: NLCS Game #1 New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Starting Lineups: New York Mets Cincinnati Reds 1 Wa...
Mets disclose Luis Rojas’ managerial fate
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
Luis Rojas is officially returning as Mets manager. After previously stating he expected Rojas would be back, team president Sandy Alderson on Monday announced the manager’s return, even as the
Sandy Alderson says Mets are 'more than a player away' as his role with club expands | Newsday
by: Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday Updated November 23, 2020 8:57 PM — Newsday 2h
Steve Cohen’s financial might may make things easier on the Mets as they try and shape their roster for 2021, but according to team president Sandy Alderson, there is much work to do if the team is to
Book Review: Tom Seaver “A Terrific Life”
by: Rich Mancuso — Mets Merized Online 3h
Tom Seaver was terrific. So many words and tributes when we learned about the surprising passing of Seaver that described the Hall of Fame pitcher. Yes, he was a Mets icon and his records on the m
Notes: Mets pivot, will now seek new GM
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 4h
Several weeks into their search for a top baseball operations executive, the Mets have pivoted. Rather than continue seeking a president of baseball operations, as it originally intended, New York will instead look to hire a general manager in the...
New York Mets won’t hire a president of baseball operations; will focus on general manager
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 4h
As the New York Mets announced that Luis Rojas would return as the team manager for the 2021 season, president Sandy Alderson was very happy to welcome him back into the fold. “I’m very happy about that decision,” Alderson said. “I think Luis is...
