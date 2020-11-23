New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets abandon baseball president search, to look for GM
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 58m
The New York Mets have abandoned their search for a president of baseball operations and will instead focus on hiring a GM.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets confirm Luis Rojas will be team's manager in 2021 as GM search continues - CBSSports.com
by: Katherine Acquavella Nov 23, 2020 at 7:09 pm ET2 min read — CBS Sports 6h
Sandy Alderson gave updates on the Mets' offseason plans
Remembering Mets History (1973): NLCS Game #2- Jon Matlack Tosses Two Hit Shut Out Againt Big Red Machine
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 2h
October 7th, 1973- NLCS Game #2: New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Starting Lineups New Yo...
Sandy Alderson announces shift in focus to new GM search, updates on Rojas | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
New York Mets Team President Sandy Alderson announces the team is no longer searching for a President of Baseball Operations, focusing now on the search for ...
Mets disclose Luis Rojas’ managerial fate
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3h
Luis Rojas is officially returning as Mets manager. After previously stating he expected Rojas would be back, team president Sandy Alderson on Monday announced the manager’s return, even as the
Sandy Alderson says Mets are 'more than a player away' as his role with club expands | Newsday
by: Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday Updated November 23, 2020 8:57 PM — Newsday 5h
Steve Cohen’s financial might may make things easier on the Mets as they try and shape their roster for 2021, but according to team president Sandy Alderson, there is much work to do if the team is to
Book Review: Tom Seaver “A Terrific Life”
by: Rich Mancuso — Mets Merized Online 5h
Tom Seaver was terrific. So many words and tributes when we learned about the surprising passing of Seaver that described the Hall of Fame pitcher. Yes, he was a Mets icon and his records on the m
Notes: Mets pivot, will now seek new GM
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 6h
Several weeks into their search for a top baseball operations executive, the Mets have pivoted. Rather than continue seeking a president of baseball operations, as it originally intended, New York will instead look to hire a general manager in the...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Judging by Sandy Alderson’s description of what he wants in a GM it sounds like He’s describing David Wright #LGM #MetsMisc
-
RT @RobertAitkenJr: #Mets president Sandy Alderson's first big announcement in an important offseason: manager Luis Rojas will return. https://t.co/D4uTVoVQlWBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets ReverseRetro jersey Concept #5 https://t.co/gZshQAEWiPBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SInow: Kris Bryant, New York Met? @NickSelbe on an offseason that could completely transform the New York Mets ➡️ https://t.co/5E6jbuffa7 https://t.co/3RF3dKjwSFNewspaper / Magazine
-
Kris Bryant, New York Met? @NickSelbe on an offseason that could completely transform the New York Mets ➡️ https://t.co/5E6jbuffa7TV / Radio Network
-
RT @TomBiersdorfer: Our @NYDNSports back page: Luis Rojas will return as Mets manager after first season was dominated by COVID chaos. @DeeshaThosar -- https://t.co/eGsWNE9hrS https://t.co/bFL40uyNbJNewspaper / Magazine
- More Mets Tweets