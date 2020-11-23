Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Junkies
57261618_thumbnail

Reaction: Rosario on the move?

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 1h

By Angelina Heather Rizzo and Josh Hartman Angelina Heather Rizzo: Amed Rosario likely will see his Shortstop position handed over to upcoming star and developing SS Andrés Giménez, but his Mets …

nj.com
55711483_thumbnail

MLB rumors: World Series contenders could join chase for Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5m

New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu led the majors with a .364 batting average in 2020 and finished third in voting for the American League MVP award.

NBC Sports
53172030_thumbnail

Mets abandon baseball president search, to look for GM

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 6h

The New York Mets have abandoned their search for a president of baseball operations and will instead focus on hiring a GM.

CBS Sports

Mets confirm Luis Rojas will be team's manager in 2021 as GM search continues - CBSSports.com

by: Katherine Acquavella Nov 23, 2020 at 7:09 pm ET2 min read CBS Sports 11h

Sandy Alderson gave updates on the Mets' offseason plans

centerfieldmaz
57259310_thumbnail

Remembering Mets History (1973): NLCS Game #2- Jon Matlack Tosses Two Hit Shut Out Againt Big Red Machine

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 7h

October 7th, 1973- NLCS Game #2:                                              New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Starting Lineups New Yo...

SNY Mets

Sandy Alderson announces shift in focus to new GM search, updates on Rojas | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 7h

New York Mets Team President Sandy Alderson announces the team is no longer searching for a President of Baseball Operations, focusing now on the search for ...

New York Post
55059568_thumbnail

Mets disclose Luis Rojas’ managerial fate

by: Mike Puma New York Post 8h

Luis Rojas is officially returning as Mets manager. After previously stating he expected Rojas would be back, team president Sandy Alderson on Monday announced the manager’s return, even as the

Newsday
57258053_thumbnail

Sandy Alderson says Mets are 'more than a player away' as his role with club expands | Newsday

by: Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday Updated November 23, 2020 8:57 PM Newsday 9h

Steve Cohen’s financial might may make things easier on the Mets as they try and shape their roster for 2021, but according to team president Sandy Alderson, there is much work to do if the team is to

