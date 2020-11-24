Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
International Free Agent Profile: Kohei Arihara

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

The controversial 2015 Pacific League Rookie of the Year Award is looking to play baseball in the United States after six up-and-down seasons with the Fighters.

SNY Mets

Assessing the decision by Sandy Alderson to not hire a president of baseball operations | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 6m

On SportsNite, the guys react to the news that Mets Team President Sandy Alderson will not hire a president of baseball operations and instead focus on findi...

Rising Apple

Mets: Reacting to a trade idea with the Athletics involving Dominic Smith

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 10m

An Oakland Athletics blog shared their idea on a "wild" trade to make with the New York Mets involving Dominic Smith. The MLB Hot Stove is in pre...

Mets Merized
Baseball America Releases Updated Mets Prospect List

by: Ted Klein Mets Merized Online 15m

On Monday, Baseball America released their top ten Mets prospects, rounding out their NL East collection for their prospect evaluation selection. As per any year, the long, awaited evaluation of o

Mack's Mets
Mike's Mets - The Myth of the Super Tough Boss

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 22m

  By  Mike Steffanos  November 23, 2020 One of the first ways Steve Cohen made his mark as the new Mets owner was with Twitter. He's been fu...

New York Post
Braves sign Charlie Morton for $15 million in MLB free agency

by: Justin Tasch New York Post 27m

There’s one fewer pitching option for the Mets, and he’s going to one of their rivals. Veteran All-Star Charlie Morton has signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the Atlanta Braves,

amNewYork
Potential Mets target Charlie Morton signs with division-rival Braves

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 50m

The New York Mets saw a potential free-agent target sign with a division rival on Tuesday morning as starting pitcher Charlie Morton inked a one-year, $15

MLB: Mets.com
Here's the state of the Mets' farm system

by: Mike Rosenbaum MLB: Mets 55m

Coming off a fourth-place finish in the National League East as part of the organization’s fourth straight losing season, the Mets will take the field under new ownership in 2021 after Steve Cohen officially purchased the franchise for $2.4 billion...

The Mets Police
Bobby Bonilla, Steve Cohen and Mettle The Mule

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

The Mets once had a mule as their mascot. Silly? Maybe.  Embarrassing?  Perhaps.  But it’s ours. They had a beagle too. And swoosh uniforms. And Mr. Met 1.5 And even Mr. Met 1.5 in a swoosh uniform. But this is us.  This is the Mets. I am watching...

Tweets

    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 6m
    Jake Odorizzi posted a 4.3 fWAR in 2019 while with the Twins, & has familiarity with #Mets’ pitching coach Jeremy Hefner (assistant pitching coach for Minnesota in ‘19).
    Joe Pantorno
    Secondary options for #Mets to pursue after Morton's ATL signing: Jake Odorizzi Corey Kluber Masahiro Tanaka
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 7m
    Looking at the pros and cons of the biggest (position-player) names on the market: https://t.co/RbrzCtMEgp
    Buster Olney
    Braves have been aggressive so far, and the Mets will not be far behind, aiming at the best available players. A source says about the Mets targeting more more than one of the big four of the winter (Springer, Realmuto, Bauer, Lindor): "It's all true."
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 10m
    The Braves have seemingly perfected the one-year deals.
    Mark Feinsand
    BREAKING: Charlie Morton has agreed to terms on a one-year, $15 million deal with the Braves. The deal was negotiated by Andrew Lowenthal and BB Abbott of Jet Sports. It’s the largest free agent contract so far this offseason.
    Blogger / Podcaster
    metspolice.com (Mets ’21: Very Nice!) @metspolice 12m
    RT @Ceetar: reminder that Trevor Bauer is the worst and we don't want him here. #mets
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 14m
    The sword is a real-life replica of the fabled “+9 Execution Sword” from the game Lineage, considered the most valuable item in the game.
    Maury Brown
    KBO sword trophy >>>> World Series trophy. In fact, this may rival anything in sports. https://t.co/bQVOgBiVrD
    Blogger / Podcaster
    SNY @SNYtv 19m
    15 years ago today, the Mets acquired Carlos Delgado. One of the prettiest, most underrated swings ever 🔥 (via @Mets)
    TV / Radio Network
