New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Here's the state of the Mets' farm system
by: Mike Rosenbaum — MLB: Mets 56m
Coming off a fourth-place finish in the National League East as part of the organization’s fourth straight losing season, the Mets will take the field under new ownership in 2021 after Steve Cohen officially purchased the franchise for $2.4 billion...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Assessing the decision by Sandy Alderson to not hire a president of baseball operations | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 7m
On SportsNite, the guys react to the news that Mets Team President Sandy Alderson will not hire a president of baseball operations and instead focus on findi...
Mets: Reacting to a trade idea with the Athletics involving Dominic Smith
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 10m
An Oakland Athletics blog shared their idea on a "wild" trade to make with the New York Mets involving Dominic Smith. The MLB Hot Stove is in pre...
Baseball America Releases Updated Mets Prospect List
by: Ted Klein — Mets Merized Online 15m
On Monday, Baseball America released their top ten Mets prospects, rounding out their NL East collection for their prospect evaluation selection. As per any year, the long, awaited evaluation of o
Mike's Mets - The Myth of the Super Tough Boss
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 23m
By Mike Steffanos November 23, 2020 One of the first ways Steve Cohen made his mark as the new Mets owner was with Twitter. He's been fu...
Braves sign Charlie Morton for $15 million in MLB free agency
by: Justin Tasch — New York Post 27m
There’s one fewer pitching option for the Mets, and he’s going to one of their rivals. Veteran All-Star Charlie Morton has signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the Atlanta Braves,
Potential Mets target Charlie Morton signs with division-rival Braves
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 51m
The New York Mets saw a potential free-agent target sign with a division rival on Tuesday morning as starting pitcher Charlie Morton inked a one-year, $15
Bobby Bonilla, Steve Cohen and Mettle The Mule
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
The Mets once had a mule as their mascot. Silly? Maybe. Embarrassing? Perhaps. But it’s ours. They had a beagle too. And swoosh uniforms. And Mr. Met 1.5 And even Mr. Met 1.5 in a swoosh uniform. But this is us. This is the Mets. I am watching...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Jake Odorizzi posted a 4.3 fWAR in 2019 while with the Twins, & has familiarity with #Mets’ pitching coach Jeremy Hefner (assistant pitching coach for Minnesota in ‘19).Secondary options for #Mets to pursue after Morton's ATL signing: Jake Odorizzi Corey Kluber Masahiro TanakaBlogger / Podcaster
-
Looking at the pros and cons of the biggest (position-player) names on the market: https://t.co/RbrzCtMEgpBraves have been aggressive so far, and the Mets will not be far behind, aiming at the best available players. A source says about the Mets targeting more more than one of the big four of the winter (Springer, Realmuto, Bauer, Lindor): "It's all true."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Braves have seemingly perfected the one-year deals.BREAKING: Charlie Morton has agreed to terms on a one-year, $15 million deal with the Braves. The deal was negotiated by Andrew Lowenthal and BB Abbott of Jet Sports. It’s the largest free agent contract so far this offseason.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
The sword is a real-life replica of the fabled “+9 Execution Sword” from the game Lineage, considered the most valuable item in the game.KBO sword trophy >>>> World Series trophy. In fact, this may rival anything in sports. https://t.co/bQVOgBiVrDBlogger / Podcaster
-
15 years ago today, the Mets acquired Carlos Delgado. One of the prettiest, most underrated swings ever 🔥 (via @Mets)TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets