Alderson Names Rojas 2021 Manager And Is Focused On Hiring A GM Rather Than A Head Of Baseball Ops By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ The New York Extra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 2h
Sandy Alderson made 2 major announcements in his Zoom call with reporters yesterday–one was expected and the other was a bit surprising. He formally announced that Luis Rojas will be the manager […]
NY Mets make ideal trade partners for Rays pitcher Blake Snell
by: Nicholas Kyriacou — Fansided: Rising Apple 11m
A trade for Tampa Bay Rays starting Blake Snell would not be easy to swing, but the New York Mets still need to try. According to MLB Network Insider, Mark...
Mets' Alderson convinced Tebow to return for 2021 season
by: Jason Wilson — The Score 13m
Tim Tebow's baseball dream isn't dead yet.New York Mets president Sandy Alderson recently convinced the minor-league outfielder - and former NFL quarterback - to return to the organization for the 2021 season."He’s anxious to come back," Alderson...
Just trade Blake Snell and Nolan Arenado to the Dodgers already
by: Sam Fels — Deadspin 22m
As a non-Dodgers fan, and in fact someone who used to openly loathe everything about them, their dominance over the rest of baseball is fatiguing at best, life-draining at worst. Though some will point to just one World Series title, make no mistake...
Tim Tebow Set to Return to Mets Organization in 2021
by: Jenna West — Sports Illustrated 32m
Tebow's 2019 season was cut short due to a hand injury, and he didn't play in 2020 when the minor league season was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mets won't release Robinson Cano ... for now - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 39m
Even if the Mets release Robinson Cano, they would still be obligated to pay the remainder of Cano’s contract money.
MLB rumors: Blake Snell, Sonny Gray could be traded; Mets will go after multiple big names - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder Nov 24, 2020 at 12:44 pm ET3 min read — CBS Sports 41m
Here are the latest rumors from the MLB Hot Stove
Opinion: Free Agency is Mets’ Best Path to Contention
by: Judy Kamilhor — Mets Merized Online 2h
What do the New York Mets have now that Steve Cohen owns the team? More money and more desire to win now.Now, what don’t they have? Prospects and upper-minor league level depth.The best strate
Braves signing Morton leaves serious questions for Mets, Phillies
by: Sam Cox — Franchise Sports 2h
Atlanta Braves analysis of signing Charlie Morton. Impact on NL East.
One thing we try to do on The New York Extra is not only give you posts with quotes but give you the audio as well so you can hear tone of the quotes. I am hearing readers enjoy that option so thanks for ur feedbackBeat Writer / Columnist
Check out my latest post on The New York Extra As Sandy Alderson names Rojas 2021 Manager and is putting a higher priority on GM Hire than a Head of Baseball Ops: https://t.co/dcewDmGwQlBeat Writer / Columnist
Sandy Alderson doesn't want Tim Tebow's time with the Mets to be over yet https://t.co/mzc0nojqehTV / Radio Network
The Mets center fielder of the future? It very well could be Pete Crow-Armstrong. New scouting report on PCA in our Mets 2021 Top 10: https://t.co/GOHMcuwKLkBlogger / Podcaster
RT @TomKaminskiWCBS: #MeetTheMets...@wcbs880 Radio Team! Bid to win a virtual visit from @HowieRose and @WayneRandazzo, plus receive an autographed #JacobdeGrom baseball; fellow @Mets fans, BID NOW! #Hungerthon; @whyhunger https://t.co/98KyfHZpewTV / Radio Personality
Blake Snell is reportedly available and the #Mets need to see if they can land him #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/nRhIjoB7IwBlogger / Podcaster
