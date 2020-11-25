Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

FanGraphs
Charlie Morton Is the Braves’ Latest One-Year Rental

by: Jay Jaffe FanGraphs 1h

The 37-year-old righty is the first major free agent to switch teams this winter.

New York Post
Former Mets pitcher Chris Young emerges as GM candidate

by: Mike Puma New York Post 6m

Sandy Alderson’s search for a general manager includes a former Mets pitcher. Chris Young, who has spent the past three seasons working for MLB as a VP of on-field operations, has interviewed with

MLB: Mets.com
Back for '21, Rojas motivated by new regime

by: Nathalie Alonso MLB: Mets 8m

Earlier this month, Mets manager Luis Rojas tuned in to the press conference in which owner Steve Cohen and incoming team president Sandy Alderson addressed the media for the first time in their new roles. As Rojas listened to Cohen and Alderson...

Mets Merized
Opinion: Mets Have More Questions Than Answers in Bullpen

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 31m

One of the goals for Sandy Alderson and the Mets new front office this offseason has to be addressing a bullpen that pitched to 4.60 ERA in 2020.Too often this season Luis Rojas was calling to

Rising Apple

Three Mets prospects the team absolutely cannot trade this winter

by: Adrian Cervantes Fansided: Rising Apple 33m

The New York Mets currently have three highly regarded prospects in their farm system that should under no circumstances be included in any trade this offs...

Elite Sports NY
New York Mets GM search: Chris Young is in, Bobby Heck is out (Report)

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 36m

The New York Mets general manager search marches on. They've eliminated one of the favorites while Chris Young enters the race. 

The Mets Police
2008 wants you to buy tickets for Citi Field

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 58m

Good ol’ @ceetar has donated to the Off Season Filler Fund.  Today it’s 2008 and the Mets are excited about next year’s new stadium! In 12 years the world would be shook by a pandemic, and the WIlpons would be gone.  No World Series would be won in...

Mets 360
Could Statcast have saved Matt Harvey?

by: Chris Dial Mets 360 1h

From 2012-2015 Matt Harvey was fabulous on the mound for the New York Mets. His performance in the 2015 World Series was everything a fan wants from a top hurler. He had the persona, the confidence…

Metro News
Report: Mets interviewed Chris Young for GM, Bobby Heck not in running

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 1h

Former pitcher Chris Young has interviewed for the New York Mets' general manager job, according to the New York Post's Mike Puma on Wednesday. 

