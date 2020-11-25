Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
David Peterson Praises Steve Cohen’s Impact on the Mets

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 31m

The New York Mets are heading in a new direction in 2021, as new team owner Steve Cohen has brought optimism and hope to the franchise, which struggled greatly this past season.With the return

Sports Media 101

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Rick Porcello

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 13m

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...

Mack's Mets
Mets360 - Could Statcast have saved Matt Harvey?

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 19m

  By  Chris Dial  November 25, 2020 From 2012-2015  Matt Harvey  was fabulous on the mound for the New York Mets. His performance in the 201...

Empire Sports Media
Mets interviewed former pitcher Chris Young for GM role, per reports

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 1h

The fact that the New York Mets are no longer looking for a president of baseball operations (Sandy Alderson is expected to take that role) doesn't mean that the team isn't looking for top baseball executives. In fact, now that they have new owner...

Metstradamus
The Mets Police
MLB Shop, a Fanatics Experience, wants you to frame your fugazi looking Mets jerseys

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3h

Is it me or is the jersey that the MLB Shop has framed here a little fugazi looking? For reference here is what such a jersey should look like.  Compare, for example, where the T-S is in relation to the collar. Also take a look at the way the M...

New York Post
Former Mets pitcher Chris Young emerges as GM candidate

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3h

Sandy Alderson’s search for a general manager includes a former Mets pitcher. Chris Young, who has spent the past three seasons working for MLB as a VP of on-field operations, has interviewed with

MLB: Mets.com
Back for '21, Rojas motivated by new regime

by: Nathalie Alonso MLB: Mets 3h

Earlier this month, Mets manager Luis Rojas tuned in to the press conference in which owner Steve Cohen and incoming team president Sandy Alderson addressed the media for the first time in their new roles. As Rojas listened to Cohen and Alderson...

