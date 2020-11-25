New York Mets
Why George Springer would ‘shine’ with Mets
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 12m
George Springer visited his alma mater, UConn, last week and was soon wowing members of the baseball team on Zoom with his mastery of the head coach’s base-running quiz. With his six months’
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Rick Porcello
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 3h
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...
Mets360 - Could Statcast have saved Matt Harvey?
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
By Chris Dial November 25, 2020 From 2012-2015 Matt Harvey was fabulous on the mound for the New York Mets. His performance in the 201...
David Peterson Praises Steve Cohen’s Impact on the Mets
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 3h
The New York Mets are heading in a new direction in 2021, as new team owner Steve Cohen has brought optimism and hope to the franchise, which struggled greatly this past season.With the return
Mets interviewed former pitcher Chris Young for GM role, per reports
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 4h
The fact that the New York Mets are no longer looking for a president of baseball operations (Sandy Alderson is expected to take that role) doesn't mean that the team isn't looking for top baseball executives. In fact, now that they have new owner...
MLB Shop, a Fanatics Experience, wants you to frame your fugazi looking Mets jerseys
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5h
Is it me or is the jersey that the MLB Shop has framed here a little fugazi looking? For reference here is what such a jersey should look like. Compare, for example, where the T-S is in relation to the collar. Also take a look at the way the M...
Back for '21, Rojas motivated by new regime
by: Nathalie Alonso — MLB: Mets 5h
Earlier this month, Mets manager Luis Rojas tuned in to the press conference in which owner Steve Cohen and incoming team president Sandy Alderson addressed the media for the first time in their new roles. As Rojas listened to Cohen and Alderson...
- More Mets Tweets