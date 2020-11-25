New York Mets
Buckner ball's secret owner now owns Mets
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2h
The most significant baseball in Mets history is returning home to Flushing. In a wide-ranging interview with SNY’s Steve Gelbs that aired on Wednesday, new Mets owner Steve Cohen revealed he owns the ball that Mookie Wilson hit through Bill Buckner’s
