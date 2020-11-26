New York Mets
Yankees’ greatness is reality check to Mets’ Steve Cohen-mania
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 6h
According to the legend, this was before the 1934 baseball season. New York City was baseball flush, as always. The Giants had won the 1933 World Series. The Yankees had won in 1932, and had won in
Bartolo Colon preparing in hopes of one more Mets chance
by: Joseph Staszewski — New York Post 5h
Bartolo Colon is making one last-ditch effort to return to the major leagues — and he hopes it’s with the Mets. Hector Gomez, an MLB reporter from the Dominican Republic, tweeted a video Wednesday
Former Mets Manager, Coach & New York Giants Catcher: Wes Westrum (1964-1967)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 5h
Wesley Noreen Westrum was born on November 28, 1922 in Clear brook, Minnesota. The five foot eleven catcher was signed by the New York Gi...
Rebooting the Mets
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 6h
It was becoming fairly obvious for a while that the Mets weren't going to hire a President of Baseball Operations and a GM, signaled by the ...
Mets Among List of Five Teams Interested in Yadier Molina
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 6h
Yadier Molina made his MLB debut with the Cardinals back 2004, when he was just 21 years old. He has since spent the last 17 seasons in St. Louis, winning two World Series and nine Gold Gloves.
McCann Is Our Man
by: David Weiss — Mets Junkies 16h
The Mets need a new catcher. While Wilson Ramos did a nice job in 2019, he regressed in 2020. That is why the Mets cut ties with him after the season. While there are several intriguing options, Ja…
Mets GM Candidate Profile: Diamondbacks Executive Amiel Sawdaye
by: Michael Calascione — Fansided: Rising Apple 16h
The New York Mets will pivot their search from a President of Baseball Operations to just a General Manager and Amiel Sawdaye is the man for the job. Since...
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Erasmo Ramirez
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 16h
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...
