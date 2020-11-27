New York Mets
Mike's Mets - Rebooting the Mets
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 4h
By Mike Steffanos November 27, 2020 It was becoming fairly obvious for a while that the Mets weren't going to hire a President of Baseba...
Rumble Ponies ask Vulgar Pete what he thinks of horrific black jersey design
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
Man, after seeing this I think am in favor of MORE elimination of minor league teams. These are all kinds of horrific, and Vulgar Pete should be the last person anyone asks about branding. LGM Pete and put the ball in play bromance.
Phillies Downsize Front Office By Over 80 Positions
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 2h
Like most teams in baseball, the Philadelphia Phillies have been significantly impacted by the pandemic and it is now resulting in sweeping changes to their front office.According Meghan Monte
Mets’ Dom Smith praised Steve Cohen and is ‘excited for what is on the horizon’
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2h
The new-look Mets won't have the Wilpons and Brodie Van Wagenen in charge. They have a new owner in Steve Cohen, a new president (also tasked with baseball decisions, at least for now) in Sandy Alderson, and will have a new general manager any day...
Mets360 - Steve Cohen could top the 2008 Yankees spending spree
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
By Matt Netter November 27, 2020 The 2008 New York Yankees missed the playoffs for the first time since 1993. They were about to move int...
Mets: Why Is MLB Dragging Its Feet On The NL DH Extension For 2021
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 3h
The Mets especially need to know if there will be a DH in the National League for 2021. Why is it taking MLB so long to decide?
Did the Mets do the right thing keeping Luis Rojas?
by: Michael Griffin — Fansided: Rising Apple 3h
Was keeping Luis Rojas as the manager the right move by the New York Mets? The 2021 New York Mets are a work in progress, but Team President Sandy Alderson...
How Cohen and Alderson address the bullpen may be telling
by: Thomas Henderson — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4h
The Mets have a lot of money and years invested in their bullpen. How will they fix it, and what does that say about the Cohen era?
Black Friday shopping ideas for New York's pro sports teams | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 5h
With Black Friday upon us, the shopping season has officially been ushered in.
