Phillies Not Attempting To Re-Sign J.T. Realmuto Is Ludicrous
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1h
There are several reasons you could justify not pursuing J.T. Realmuto. Those reasons are Yasmani Grandal, Christian Vazquez, Mitch Garver, Travis d’Arnaud, Roberto Perez, etc. Put another wa…
Rising to the Ashes
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 36m
The Mets, as you know, played a sixty-game season this year, more than a hundred games off the norm. Was that really a season? It was called a season. Players played in it.
Scouting Report - LHP - Mason Albright
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Mason Albright LHP 6-0 190 Catoctin HS (MD) PG - Mason Albright is a 2021 LHP/1B, OF with a 6-0 190 lb. frame from Th...
New York Mets: Bartolo Colon not giving up on comeback
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 5h
Despite being away from the majors since the 2018 season concluded, Bartolo Colon has not given up on retiring after one last season with the New York Mets...
Mets’ Alternative CF Options As Jays Woo George Springer
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 6h
If the New York Mets have interest in adding free-agent All-Star and Connecticut native George Springer to their outfield this winter, they'd better get in line. It would also be prudent to have a
New York Mets must avoid overpaying for Masahiro Tanaka
by: Mason Smoller — Fansided: Rising Apple 7h
Even with all the money the New York Mets have, signing veteran starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka would be a bad move The New York Mets are in a position th...
Mike Chernoff and the Meaning of Playing Catch
by: Chris Larson — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 8h
The meaning of playing catch is a truly special one for long-time and well-respected Cleveland Indians General Manager Mike Chernoff.
International Free Agent Profile: Tomoyuki Sugano
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 9h
Arguably the best pitcher in Japan, Tomo Sugano may be coming to the United States in 2021.
RT @MikeSilvaMedia: Dumping a LH like Matz for nothing is foolish.... not sure why the fan base is so eager to let the guy go. The pandemic season isn't worth assessing results on.Blogger / Podcaster
The #Cubs, #Padres, #Rays, #Mariners, #Yankees, #Mets, #Phillies, #Athletics, #BlueJays, Toronto geography, Die Hard, and many more topics were discussed during tonight's MLBTR live chat. The transcript: https://t.co/jOBFb0Ak1tBlogger / Podcaster
.@Broncos.........look familiar 🏈⚾️🏈⚾️🏈⚾️?Minors
Faith and Fear in Flushing’s co-Most Valuable Mets of 2020 are Michael Conforto and Dom Smith. https://t.co/jWMpDUt7xeBlogger / Podcaster
RT @CarolynMuse4: #OTD in #MLB history (11/28/1922): Catcher, #MLB coach/manager/scout Wes Westrum was born. #Giants (New York) #Mets #SFGiants https://t.co/OjCzNlTGuZ 1954 World Series champion 2X All-Star https://t.co/JcDc00QvrEMisc
Regan knows how to handle these things. forget The Vulture. he's The Wolf..I chatted with Phil Regan about working with Steven Matz in Port St. Lucie last month, Schoolboye Rowe, coaching in the Dominican during a pandemic, Domingo German, Jenrry Mejia and more. In tomorrow’s Newsday: 1. https://t.co/hGzoFkV94c 2. https://t.co/K54214KHL4Beat Writer / Columnist
