Mets Hot Stove News

by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 2h
Two current Mets target were in the news today. First off, George Springer. According to ShiDavidi, the Blue Jays have progressed in talks with the free agent center fielder. ShiDavidi said “…
Rising to the Ashes
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 4h
The Mets, as you know, played a sixty-game season this year, more than a hundred games off the norm. Was that really a season? It was called a season. Players played in it.
Phillies Not Attempting To Re-Sign J.T. Realmuto Is Ludicrous
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 4h
There are several reasons you could justify not pursuing J.T. Realmuto. Those reasons are Yasmani Grandal, Christian Vazquez, Mitch Garver, Travis d’Arnaud, Roberto Perez, etc. Put another wa…
Scouting Report - LHP - Mason Albright
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 4h
Mason Albright LHP 6-0 190 Catoctin HS (MD) PG - Mason Albright is a 2021 LHP/1B, OF with a 6-0 190 lb. frame from Th...
New York Mets: Bartolo Colon not giving up on comeback
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 8h
Despite being away from the majors since the 2018 season concluded, Bartolo Colon has not given up on retiring after one last season with the New York Mets...
Mets’ Alternative CF Options As Jays Woo George Springer
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 9h
If the New York Mets have interest in adding free-agent All-Star and Connecticut native George Springer to their outfield this winter, they'd better get in line. It would also be prudent to have a
New York Mets must avoid overpaying for Masahiro Tanaka
by: Mason Smoller — Fansided: Rising Apple 10h
Even with all the money the New York Mets have, signing veteran starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka would be a bad move The New York Mets are in a position th...
Mike Chernoff and the Meaning of Playing Catch
by: Chris Larson — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 11h
The meaning of playing catch is a truly special one for long-time and well-respected Cleveland Indians General Manager Mike Chernoff.
RT @BruceFeldmanCFB: Greg Schiano has made Rutgers football respectable again in a hurry. Scarlet Knights are now 2-4. Not bad considering RU had lost 21 Big Ten games in a row before Schiano came back to New Jersey. And no one is the Garden State is surprised that he's getting it going again there.
RT @KoslowskiFarm:
Is @MrMet the best MLB mascot? Yes Yes Yes 👇🏽 👇🏽 👇🏽
"It is rare for pitchers of Snell's ability to become available when they're in their prime, inexpensive, and under three years of team control." Pros and cons of a Blake Snell trade for the Mets (via @D_AbrianoSNY) https://t.co/4CpsASMkbZ
Miguel Castro turns 26 in December, & was in the 99th percentile in FB velocity in 2020, along with posting strong whiff rates on both his slider (48.3) & changeup (36.0). He's an easy player see more of & tender a contract to. #MetsSteven Matz, Robert Gsellman and Miguel Castro are listed as non-tender candidates in this article. The non-tender deadline is on Wednesday. It is expected that there will be many more free agents after that date. https://t.co/ctKpRpcaF1
Guy ran SportsPhone for awhile, including the last year I was there (1976). An interesting, unique man.@HowardKellman @sigg20 @710WOR @PeterVecsey1 @HowieRose @LenBermanSports And Guy LeBow on WNBC.
