NL East Notes: Nats, Bryant, Cubs, Phillies, Matz
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
The Nationals' recent interest in Kris Bryant isn't the first time Washington has explored trading for the former NL MVP, …
What it would take to get Bauer… and Snell
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 1h
Ok, ok, okaaayyyyyy… yes, the word is that the Tampa Bay Rays might be interested in trading their lefty ace Blake Snell. That puts Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson in a unique position to both…
Howard Johnson "Hojo": (Part 2) The Nineties & Beyond
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 2h
In 1990 Howard Johnson doubled his salary, earning one point six million dollars & with that, the expectations for him were very high. He ...
Mets Hot Stove News
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 4h
Two current Mets target were in the news today. First off, George Springer. According to ShiDavidi, the Blue Jays have progressed in talks with the free agent center fielder. ShiDavidi said “…
Rising to the Ashes
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 6h
The Mets, as you know, played a sixty-game season this year, more than a hundred games off the norm. Was that really a season? It was called a season. Players played in it.
Phillies Not Attempting To Re-Sign J.T. Realmuto Is Ludicrous
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 7h
There are several reasons you could justify not pursuing J.T. Realmuto. Those reasons are Yasmani Grandal, Christian Vazquez, Mitch Garver, Travis d’Arnaud, Roberto Perez, etc. Put another wa…
Scouting Report - LHP - Mason Albright
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 7h
Mason Albright LHP 6-0 190 Catoctin HS (MD) PG - Mason Albright is a 2021 LHP/1B, OF with a 6-0 190 lb. frame from Th...
New York Mets: Bartolo Colon not giving up on comeback
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 11h
Despite being away from the majors since the 2018 season concluded, Bartolo Colon has not given up on retiring after one last season with the New York Mets...
We just want to point out that the #Mets have more healthy quarterbacks than the #Broncos do right now.Blog / Website
Overall I think @AgentRachelLuba is going to change the gameDecided to do a Salary Arbitration series on YouTube where I’ve made up a fictional player and will walk you guys through the offseason as if I’m representing him through the process. Episode 1 is live on my channel! https://t.co/ov3QWwN2YE https://t.co/OTdFUfSnnzMinors
What it would take to get Bauer... and Snell on the #Mets by @TheBrooklynGem #LGM #Rays #Mariners #BlueJays #Yankees #MLB #HotStove https://t.co/3ApzsJmDrfBlog / Website
Of course Mike wants to do this again. He just made 90% more than Roy.Free Agent
What it would take to get Bauer… and Snell https://t.co/KKBU6MB0LWBlog / Website
Comment on what you think about the #Mets targeting James McCann https://t.co/gnCQrodUXXBlog / Website
