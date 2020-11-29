New York Mets
Weekly Draft Notes
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 3h
‘ John From Albany ’ added a link to these scouting posts for the top players eligible in this draft. You will find it on the right side o...
Mets shimmer cap
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 21m
What’s good about this cap is that if you are completely scraping the bottom of the barrel for Off-Season Filler, this will get you through a Sunday.
2021 Top Draft Targets - Luke Leto, Levi Prater, Thomas Dilandri, Carter Holton, Izacc Pacheco
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 52m
Luke Leto SS 6-2 190 Portage Central HS (MI) PG - Luke Leto is a 2021 SS/RHP with a 6-2 190 lb. frame from Portage, MI who attends P...
Mets Morning News for November 29, 2020
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 58m
Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Mets can obliterate Brodie Van Wagenen’s trade deadline further
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
Relief pitcher Miguel Castro is a potential non-tender candidate. If the New York Mets do decide to move on, the addition from the 2020 trade deadline woul...
Mets chances of JT Realmuto signing improve after Phillies reportedly drop pursuit | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 2h
The Philadelphia Phillies can't afford JT Realmuto, which means the best catcher in baseball all-but-officially will be playing for a new team in 2021 unless
Does Andy Pettitte belong in Cooperstown? You bet he does and I’m voting for him | Klapisch - nj.com
by: Bob Klapisch | — NJ.com 2h
The former New York Yankees left-hander has borderline regular season numbers but his October resume makes him Hall-of-Fame worthy.
Matz Went “Back to Basics” With Former Coach Phil Regan
by: Violeta Pietronico — Mets Merized Online 2h
After a 2020 season that included a bump from the starting rotation and a stint in the bullpen, Steven Matz recently went "back to basics" with former pitching coach Phil Regan in order to right w
Opinion: Rachel Luba is changing baseball
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 3h
For a couple of months, I’ve been following Trevor Bauer on his YouTube channel called “Momentum”. If you haven’t watched it yet, do it. In his vlogs, he gives the fans a look into his life a…
RT @StevenACohen2: @maxz1014 I was afraid someone would ask me bathroom questionsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @GarrettStepien: Jesse Palmer on Rutgers via ESPN College Football Final: "They were 0-9 in conference play a year ago. They had tough losses in OT against Michigan ... Illinois recently. They've now got two wins on the season. I think you can argue they're the most improved team in the country." https://t.co/TwV2JNEfQOTV / Radio Personality
Alderson on the free agent market - “the market is slow moving with the exception of mid level starting pitching” but .... “we’re (Mets) are not being cautious or letting the market develop”. They’re clearly having multiple convos with free agents. #mets @MLBNetworkRadioTV / Radio Personality
Seems the focus for the #Mets will be flexing financial muscle. There could be trade opportunities to do that as well with so many teams prepared to cut payroll. You may be able to take on $ and give up little in terms of talent just because you are taking the $Alderson told us that the Mets are more likely to “be more active on the free agent market than trade market” because of their “commitment to our farm system and our patience “ to see them help the major league team #mets @MLBNetworkRadioMinors
The #Broncos might be missing their former quarterback. #Mets (via @onenamedave1) https://t.co/onCjeprvbEBlog / Website
Unfortunately......@RowdythePony was not selected to start today's game for the @Broncos! Rowdy remains a FREE Agent! If your @NFL team is in need of a 6'4" 200 lbs. 🏈 slinging horse contact the Rumble Ponies!Minors
