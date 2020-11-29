New York Mets
Scouting Report - RHP - Aidan Maldonado
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Aidan Maldonado RHP 5-11 180 Prospect Live - Aidan Maldonado (R) 5’11’’ 180 Illinois A 5’11 180 right hander ou...
Sandy Alderson: Mets will be aggressive in pursuit of free agents - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 3h
Sandy Alderson made it clear the Mets are not being cautious in this winter’s sunken market.
MMN Exclusive: Sidearmer Josh Hejka
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Minors 3h
Josh Hejka is not your typical relief prospect. The sidearmer went undrafted out of Johns Hopkins University despite being named to the 2019 College World Series All-Tournament Team.In the Col
Aftershock awaits Phillies after potential JT Realmuto abandonment - Metro Philadelphia
by: Joseph Pantorno — Metro News 4h
The Philadelphia Phillies can’t afford JT Realmuto, which means the best catcher in baseball all-but-officially will be playing for a new team in 2021 unless he takes a dramatic, unforeseen discount. That likely is not happening, as multiple...
2020 Mets Report Card: Franklyn Kilome
by: Jordan Baron — Mets Merized Online 5h
Franklyn KilomePlayer Data: Age: 25, B/T: R/RPrimary Stats: 4 G, 11.1 IP, 0-1, 11.12 ERA, 5 HR, 9 BB, 13 SO, 2.029 WHIPAdvanced Stats: 39 ERA+, 9.28 FIP, -0.3 WARFree Agent: 2027Grade:
Mets News: Front office should consider a reunion with Bartolo Colon
by: Michael Griffin — Fansided: Rising Apple 5h
Bartolo Colon wants a chance to return to the New York Mets and the team should consider a reunion. Bartolo Colon, who has not pitched in the majors since ...
Mets Advance to 2006 NLCS
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 7h
10/7/06: Mets closer Billy Wagner gets Ramon Martinez to pop out as the Mets complete a sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers and advance to the 2006 NLCS. Check ...
Sunday catch-all thread (11/29/20)
by: Other — Mets 360 7h
Reports have come out that the Phillies lost $145 million during the past season. Maybe it’s true, although my advice is to take that number with a gigantic grain of salt. According to Forbes…
