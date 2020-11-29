Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - RHP - Aidan Maldonado

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

  Aidan Maldonado   RHP 5-11 180     Prospect Live  -   Aidan Maldonado (R)   5’11’’ 180   Illinois   A 5’11 180 right hander ou...

Daily News
Sandy Alderson: Mets will be aggressive in pursuit of free agents - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 3h

Sandy Alderson made it clear the Mets are not being cautious in this winter’s sunken market.

Mets Minors

MMN Exclusive: Sidearmer Josh Hejka

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 3h

Josh Hejka is not your typical relief prospect. The sidearmer went undrafted out of Johns Hopkins University despite being named to the 2019 College World Series All-Tournament Team.In the Col

Metro News
Aftershock awaits Phillies after potential JT Realmuto abandonment - Metro Philadelphia

by: Joseph Pantorno Metro News 4h

The Philadelphia Phillies can’t afford JT Realmuto, which means the best catcher in baseball all-but-officially will be playing for a new team in 2021 unless he takes a dramatic, unforeseen discount.  That likely is not happening, as multiple...

Mets Merized
2020 Mets Report Card: Franklyn Kilome

by: Jordan Baron Mets Merized Online 5h

Franklyn KilomePlayer Data: Age: 25, B/T: R/RPrimary Stats: 4 G, 11.1 IP, 0-1, 11.12 ERA, 5 HR, 9 BB, 13 SO, 2.029 WHIPAdvanced Stats: 39 ERA+, 9.28 FIP, -0.3 WARFree Agent: 2027Grade:

Rising Apple

Mets News: Front office should consider a reunion with Bartolo Colon

by: Michael Griffin Fansided: Rising Apple 5h

Bartolo Colon wants a chance to return to the New York Mets and the team should consider a reunion. Bartolo Colon, who has not pitched in the majors since ...

New York Mets Videos

Mets Advance to 2006 NLCS

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 7h

10/7/06: Mets closer Billy Wagner gets Ramon Martinez to pop out as the Mets complete a sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers and advance to the 2006 NLCS. Check ...

Mets 360
Sunday catch-all thread (11/29/20)

by: Other Mets 360 7h

Reports have come out that the Phillies lost $145 million during the past season. Maybe it’s true, although my advice is to take that number with a gigantic grain of salt. According to Forbes…

