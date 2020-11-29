New York Mets
Sandy Alderson says Mets are 'trying to be a little more aggressive' on free agents | Newsday
by: Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday Updated November 29, 2020 6:36 PM — Newsday 2h
With new owner Steve Cohen’s financial might behind him, and a seemingly shallow prospect pool in the farm system, Mets president Sandy Alderson said Sunday the organization will be focused on improvi
Alderson: Mets Will Focus More On Free Agency Than Trades
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
Mets owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson have made it clear that the team is intent on being …
Scouting Report - RHP - Anthony Susac
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Anthony Susac RHP 6-3 210 Jesuit HS (CA) PG - Anthony Susac is a 2021 RHP with a 6-3 215 lb. frame from Sacramento, CA ...
Mets expect to be more active with free agents than trades
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 2h
The New York Mets expect to be more active with free agents rather than with trades as they build a contender.
Sandy Alderson: Mets will be aggressive in pursuit of free agents - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 5h
Sandy Alderson made it clear the Mets are not being cautious in this winter’s sunken market.
MMN Exclusive: Sidearmer Josh Hejka
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Minors 5h
Josh Hejka is not your typical relief prospect. The sidearmer went undrafted out of Johns Hopkins University despite being named to the 2019 College World Series All-Tournament Team.In the Col
Aftershock awaits Phillies after potential JT Realmuto abandonment - Metro Philadelphia
by: Joseph Pantorno — Metro News 6h
The Philadelphia Phillies can’t afford JT Realmuto, which means the best catcher in baseball all-but-officially will be playing for a new team in 2021 unless he takes a dramatic, unforeseen discount. That likely is not happening, as multiple...
2020 Mets Report Card: Franklyn Kilome
by: Jordan Baron — Mets Merized Online 7h
Franklyn KilomePlayer Data: Age: 25, B/T: R/RPrimary Stats: 4 G, 11.1 IP, 0-1, 11.12 ERA, 5 HR, 9 BB, 13 SO, 2.029 WHIPAdvanced Stats: 39 ERA+, 9.28 FIP, -0.3 WARFree Agent: 2027Grade:
