New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
Alderson: Mets Will Focus More On Free Agency Than Trades

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 1h

Mets owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson have made it clear that the team is intent on being &hellip;

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - RHP - Anthony Susac

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

  Anthony Susac   RHP 6-3 210 Jesuit HS (CA)   PG  -   Anthony Susac is a 2021 RHP with a 6-3 215 lb. frame from Sacramento, CA ...

Larry Brown Sports
Mets expect to be more active with free agents than trades

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 2h

The New York Mets expect to be more active with free agents rather than with trades as they build a contender.

Newsday
Sandy Alderson says Mets are 'trying to be a little more aggressive' on free agents | Newsday

by: Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday Updated November 29, 2020 6:36 PM Newsday 2h

With new owner Steve Cohen’s financial might behind him, and a seemingly shallow prospect pool in the farm system, Mets president Sandy Alderson said Sunday the organization will be focused on improvi

Daily News
Sandy Alderson: Mets will be aggressive in pursuit of free agents - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 5h

Sandy Alderson made it clear the Mets are not being cautious in this winter’s sunken market.

Mets Minors

MMN Exclusive: Sidearmer Josh Hejka

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 5h

Josh Hejka is not your typical relief prospect. The sidearmer went undrafted out of Johns Hopkins University despite being named to the 2019 College World Series All-Tournament Team.In the Col

Metro News
Aftershock awaits Phillies after potential JT Realmuto abandonment - Metro Philadelphia

by: Joseph Pantorno Metro News 6h

The Philadelphia Phillies can’t afford JT Realmuto, which means the best catcher in baseball all-but-officially will be playing for a new team in 2021 unless he takes a dramatic, unforeseen discount.  That likely is not happening, as multiple...

Mets Merized
2020 Mets Report Card: Franklyn Kilome

by: Jordan Baron Mets Merized Online 7h

Franklyn KilomePlayer Data: Age: 25, B/T: R/RPrimary Stats: 4 G, 11.1 IP, 0-1, 11.12 ERA, 5 HR, 9 BB, 13 SO, 2.029 WHIPAdvanced Stats: 39 ERA+, 9.28 FIP, -0.3 WARFree Agent: 2027Grade:

