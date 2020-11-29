New York Mets
Alderson: Mets focused on free agency, don't want to trade prospects
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 2h
Don't expect New York Mets president Sandy Alderson to follow in his predecessor's footsteps by swinging an eye-popping trade.Alderson, who the team re-hired earlier this month after a two-year absence, made it clear Sunday the Mets plan to be less...
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
As the Mets look to remake the organization, it sounds like they are more likely to take advantage of Steve Cohen’s billions rather than sacrificing young assets, according to new team president
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 4h
Mets owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson have made it clear that the team is intent on being …
Scouting Report - RHP - Anthony Susac
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 4h
Anthony Susac RHP 6-3 210 Jesuit HS (CA) PG - Anthony Susac is a 2021 RHP with a 6-3 215 lb. frame from Sacramento, CA ...
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 4h
The New York Mets expect to be more active with free agents rather than with trades as they build a contender.
by: Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday Updated November 29, 2020 6:36 PM — Newsday 4h
With new owner Steve Cohen’s financial might behind him, and a seemingly shallow prospect pool in the farm system, Mets president Sandy Alderson said Sunday the organization will be focused on improvi
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 7h
Sandy Alderson made it clear the Mets are not being cautious in this winter’s sunken market.
MMN Exclusive: Sidearmer Josh Hejka
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Minors 7h
Josh Hejka is not your typical relief prospect. The sidearmer went undrafted out of Johns Hopkins University despite being named to the 2019 College World Series All-Tournament Team.In the Col
