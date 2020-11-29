Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Junkies
57392929_thumbnail

Mike Minor is off the board

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 47m

Left handed pitcher Mike Minor and the Kansas City Royals have agreed to a mult-year deal. The transaction is still pending due to the completion of the physical, however this will be Minor’s secon…

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Mets Merized
Usatsi_14811685_168390281_lowres-400x267

MLB News: Kansas City Royals Sign Mike Minor to Two-Year Deal

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 7s

Another free agent starting pitcher is off the market, as Mike Minor has agreed to a two-year contract to return to the Kansas City Royals. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal was the first to report the

centerfieldmaz
57392422_thumbnail

Remembering Ray Daviault Upon His Passing: The First Canadian Born Mets Player & An Original Met (1962)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 1h

Raymond Joseph Robert Daviault was born May 27, 1934 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The right handed pitcher had ties with all three Natio...

New York Post
56024322_thumbnail

Mets trying to be ‘more aggressive’ in MLB free agency

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3h

As the Mets look to remake the organization, it sounds like they are more likely to take advantage of Steve Cohen’s billions rather than sacrificing young assets, according to new team president

The Score
57390687_thumbnail

Alderson: Mets focused on free agency, don't want to trade prospects

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 4h

Don't expect New York Mets president Sandy Alderson to follow in his predecessor's footsteps by swinging an eye-popping trade.Alderson, who the team re-hired earlier this month after a two-year absence, made it clear Sunday the Mets plan to be less...

MLB Trade Rumors
44241270_thumbnail

Alderson: Mets Will Focus More On Free Agency Than Trades

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 6h

Mets owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson have made it clear that the team is intent on being &hellip;

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Mack's Mets
57388566_thumbnail

Scouting Report - RHP - Anthony Susac

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 6h

  Anthony Susac   RHP 6-3 210 Jesuit HS (CA)   PG  -   Anthony Susac is a 2021 RHP with a 6-3 215 lb. frame from Sacramento, CA ...

Larry Brown Sports
57255020_thumbnail

Mets expect to be more active with free agents than trades

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 6h

The New York Mets expect to be more active with free agents rather than with trades as they build a contender.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets