Chris Young pulls out of running for Mets GM opening
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 35m
The Mets’ search to bolster their front office has hit another dead end, when Chris Young pulled his name from consideration to be the team’s general manager, The Post has learned. Young, MLB’s
Mets Showing Interest in Catcher James McCann
by: Eric Belyea — Mets Merized Online 9m
According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Mets are one of several teams who have reached out to former Chicago White Sox catcher James McCann. The New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, Los Ange
Chris Young pulls name out of Mets GM consideration | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 12m
Chris Young has pulled his name out of consideration for the New York Mets' vacant general manager job, as first reported by Joel Sherman of the New York Post
Meet the Mets: The Most Interesting Team in Baseball - WSJ
by: Jared Diamond — The Wall Street Journal 43m
While baseball retrenches in the wake of the pandemic, new Mets owner Steve Cohen appears ready to act aggressively.
New York Mets: Sandy Alderson will prioritize free agents over trades
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 44m
The New York Mets are not too far off from being a contending team. They have an amazing offensive core in place, so much that losing Robinson Cano for the whole 2021 season can be fixed by just sliding Jeff McNeil or Andres Gimenez as the full-time...
New York Mets rotation has room for Kohei Arihara in 2021
by: William Wetzel — Fansided: Rising Apple 52m
The New York Mets need to continue to fortify their starting rotation, and Japanese right hander Kohei Arihara could be one of those pieces. The New York M...
Who had Mets' top single year at the plate?
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 58m
Over their nearly six-decade history, the Mets have come to be known more for their pitching prowess than their position players. They’ve had seven National League Cy Young Award winners, but never an MVP. And yet plenty of talented hitters have...
MLB rumors: Yankees, Mets linked to White Sox‘s James McCann, and they aren’t alone - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
The New York Yankees could be looking for a new catcher if they decide to move on from Gary Sanchez, who hit a career-worst .147 in 2020.
Hard to tell what Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson were doing in the first place considering an inexperienced former player. Get yourselves a killer. A pro. You can make plenty of other fun hires below GM.https://t.co/I9pm7ghhWS News: Chris Young has pulled out of consideration to be the #Mets general manager, citing family reasons.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Potential topics of conversation: *Which Paw Patrol toys would be best for my nieces? *Did I manage to make an entire Thanksgiving meal myself? *What position in sports would be the hardest/scariest to play with no prep? The easiest? *Oh yeah, the Mets.Let's discuss all we know and don't know about the Mets at noon: https://t.co/1ldIBJaVtQBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Potential hires were scared by that comment? Not a very hardy bunch, eh? And Mets aren't starting from scratch, talent-wise, either.Talk among some potential Mets candidates Cohen's comment about title in 3-5 years was scary. NYY/LAD/TB, seen as 3 top orgs, have combined for 1 in past decade. Maybe Cohen doesn't want people to would shy away from this, so whatever. But in the industry, it was eye-raising.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Mets Showing Interest in Catcher James McCann https://t.co/wEfjReFouS #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
-
-
