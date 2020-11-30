Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

amNewYork
Chris Young pulls name out of Mets GM consideration | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 11m

Chris Young has pulled his name out of consideration for the New York Mets' vacant general manager job, as first reported by Joel Sherman of the New York Post

Mets Merized
Mets Showing Interest in Catcher James McCann

by: Eric Belyea Mets Merized Online 8m

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Mets are one of several teams who have reached out to former Chicago White Sox catcher James McCann. The New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, Los Ange

New York Post
Chris Young pulls out of running for Mets GM opening

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 34m

The Mets’ search to bolster their front office has hit another dead end, when Chris Young pulled his name from consideration to be the team’s general manager, The Post has learned. Young, MLB’s

The Wall Street Journal
Meet the Mets: The Most Interesting Team in Baseball - WSJ

by: Jared Diamond The Wall Street Journal 42m

While baseball retrenches in the wake of the pandemic, new Mets owner Steve Cohen appears ready to act aggressively.

Empire Sports Media
New York Mets: Sandy Alderson will prioritize free agents over trades

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 43m

The New York Mets are not too far off from being a contending team. They have an amazing offensive core in place, so much that losing Robinson Cano for the whole 2021 season can be fixed by just sliding Jeff McNeil or Andres Gimenez as the full-time...

Rising Apple

New York Mets rotation has room for Kohei Arihara in 2021

by: William Wetzel Fansided: Rising Apple 51m

The New York Mets need to continue to fortify their starting rotation, and Japanese right hander Kohei Arihara could be one of those pieces. The New York M...

MLB: Mets.com
Who had Mets' top single year at the plate?

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 57m

Over their nearly six-decade history, the Mets have come to be known more for their pitching prowess than their position players. They’ve had seven National League Cy Young Award winners, but never an MVP. And yet plenty of talented hitters have...

nj.com
MLB rumors: Yankees, Mets linked to White Sox‘s James McCann, and they aren’t alone - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 59m

The New York Yankees could be looking for a new catcher if they decide to move on from Gary Sanchez, who hit a career-worst .147 in 2020.

