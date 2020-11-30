Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
57291632_thumbnail

Chris Young Withdraws From Mets’ GM Search

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 1h

Former Major League pitcher Chris Young has withdrawn his name from consideration in the Mets' GM search. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.

Empire Sports Media
53601534_thumbnail

New York Mets and Jacob Barnes avoid arbitration with one-year deal

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 28m

A team can never have enough bullpen arms. Today's game is especially demanding in that area, as starters' average innings per turn is decreasing and relievers take a heavier load. The New York Mets know this, as the bullpen failed in the shortened...

The Mets Police
57404456_thumbnail

1984: Koch announces Shea Stadium to get outfield seats and artificial turf

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

This morning, a twitter discussion started regarding Shea Stadium.  I said that despite the T-Shirt Enthusiasts Lovers for watching the game from 500 feet away on a bridge, I think Citi Field is meh and would have liked  refurbished Shea Stadium....

Metro News
57404122_thumbnail

Chris Young pulls name out of Mets GM consideration | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 1h

Chris Young has pulled his name out of consideration for the New York Mets' vacant general manager job, as first reported by Joel Sherman of the New York Post

Empire Sports Media
49509637_thumbnail

Free-agent market for James McCann heating up, will the Yankees or Mets come out on top?

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 1h

Catcher is one of baseball's most important position. They have to call a ballgame, prevent base stealers, field a very difficult position, and still hit four or five times per game. It's incredibly demanding, and that's why truly great backstops...

Mack's Mets
57403875_thumbnail

Mets360 - Where does Luis Guillorme fit into the Mets infield puzzle?

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

  By John Fox November 30, 2020 Sorting out the 2021 Met infield is somewhat like assembling a puzzle. There is an array of pieces, and whe...

Mets Merized
57403706_thumbnail

Chris Young Bows Out of Mets’ General Manager Contention

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 2h

The New York Mets' general manager candidates continue to dwindle.On Monday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that former Mets' pitcher and MLB Senior Vice President overseeing the O

CBS Sports

Four questions for Phillies' offseason with J.T. Realmuto in free agency and team searching for a GM - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa Nov 30, 2020 at 11:48 am ET11 min read CBS Sports 2h

The Phillies have one significant free agent to re-sign and a bullpen to fix

